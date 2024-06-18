Tennis

Berlin Ladies Open: Wimbledon Champ Marketa Vondrousova Starts Off With A Win

The fifth-seeded Marketa Vondrousova broke Rebeka Masarova three times and completed her victory with a forehand winner

doublefauIts/X
Marketa Vondrousova defeated Rebeka Masarova in the opening round of Berlin Ladies Open. Photo: doublefauIts/X
info_icon

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova started her grass-court season by defeating qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round of the Berlin Ladies Open. (More Tennis News)

The fifth-seeded Vondrousova broke Masarova three times and completed her victory with a forehand winner. Vondrousova also beat the Spaniard to start the French Open.

BY Stats Perform

The Czech will face Anna Kalinskaya in the second round.

Last year, Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon, beating 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

