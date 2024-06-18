Paris Olympic Games 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Rules Out Participation To Prioritise Health

Aryna Sabalenka has confirmed she will not compete at the Olympic Games in Paris next month in order to prioritise her health. (More Tennis News)
The world number three retained her Australian Open title at the start of the year but suffered defeat in the quarter-finals of the French Open at Roland-Garros.
The Belarusian's loss was her first before the semi-final stage of a major tournament since 2022, and she intends to rest ahead of the for the hard-court season which begins at the US Open 22 games after the Olympics.
"I prefer to have a little rest to make sure physically and health-wise I'm ready for the hard courts," said Sabalenka, who was the runner-up last year in New York.
"Especially with all the struggles I've been struggling with the last months, I feel I have to take care of my health.
"It's too much for the scheduling and I made the decision to take care of my health."
Sabalenka is currently in Germany preparing for the Berlin Open, and faces Daria Kasatkina in the last 16 of the competition, having come from a set down to beat Marta Kostyuk on Monday.