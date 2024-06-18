Tennis

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Rules Out Participation To Prioritise Health

Aryna Sabalenka has confirmed she will not compete at the Olympic Games in Paris next month in order to prioritise her health

Aryna Sabalenka has confirmed she will not compete at the Paris Olympics
info_icon

Aryna Sabalenka has confirmed she will not compete at the Olympic Games in Paris next month in order to prioritise her health. (More Tennis News)

The world number three retained her Australian Open title at the start of the year but suffered defeat in the quarter-finals of the French Open at Roland-Garros.

The Belarusian's loss was her first before the semi-final stage of a major tournament since 2022, and she intends to rest ahead of the for the hard-court season which begins at the US Open 22 games after the Olympics. 

"I prefer to have a little rest to make sure physically and health-wise I'm ready for the hard courts," said Sabalenka, who was the runner-up last year in New York. 

"Especially with all the struggles I've been struggling with the last months, I feel I have to take care of my health.

"It's too much for the scheduling and I made the decision to take care of my health."

Sabalenka is currently in Germany preparing for the Berlin Open, and faces Daria Kasatkina in the last 16 of the competition, having come from a set down to beat Marta Kostyuk on Monday. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Bharat', 'India' To Be Used Interchangeably In Textbooks, Debate Is Pointless: NCERT Chief
  2. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  3. Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Red Alert In Place For Tuesday; Relief Likely From June 19 | Details
  4. Amit Shah's Manipur Meeting: Legal Action Against Causing Violence, Talk To Both Kuki And Meiteis | Details Inside
  5. 'Surat' To Join India's Naval Arsenal, Navy Shares Pictures
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Blockbuster ‘Pushpa’s Sequel To Release On December 6
  2. Parineeta Borthakur Bids Adieu To ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay’, Opens Up On A 'Challenging Scene'
  3. Tahira Kashyap's Directorial Debut ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ Set For OTT Release On June 28
  4. ‘A Family Affair’: Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron Charm At The Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
  5. Punjabi Cinema Getting Good Recognition In The Country: Ammy Virk
Sports News
  1. SRB Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Roy Keane Backs Phil Foden To Deliver After 'Off Night' Against Serbia
  2. Carlos Alcaraz: Spaniard Shifts Focus To Queen's, Wimbledon After French Crown
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Roberto Martinez Dares To Dream, Defends Ronaldo Inclusion
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Rules Out Participation To Prioritise Health
  5. Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup Debacle: Ex-President Arif Alvi Responds To Alleged Gary Kirsten Comments After Tournament Exit
World News
  1. Coffee Lovers In These States Pay The Most (And The Least) For A Regular Coffee
  2. Record Number Of NATO Allies Hitting Defence Spending Target During War In Ukraine
  3. See How 'Inside Out 2' Is A Major Box Office Victory For Pixar
  4. Wildfire North Of Los Angeles Explodes To Over 12,000 Acres, Several Areas On Evacuation And Unhealthy Air Quality Alert
  5. Juneteenth 2024: What To Know About Bank And Post Office Hours
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s