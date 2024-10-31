Tennis

ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The round of 16 stage of the ATP Paris Masters 2024 will get underway on Thursday, October 31, at Accor Arena in Paris

2024 US Open tennis championships Mens Singles_Carlos Alcaraz vs Li Tu_4
US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz returns a shot to Li Tu during the first round of the U.S. Open | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
The round of 16 stage of the ATP Paris Masters 2024 will get underway on Thursday, October 31, at Accor Arena in Paris. (More Tennis News)

With the courts in Paris turning out to be absolutely rapid, there have been a few surprising results with Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev crashing out.

The event, however, is a massive stepping done to some with the ATP Finals approaching - where the top eight players will battle it out for the title at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, from November 10 to 17, 2024.

ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 16 Matches

Top Half

Arthur Cazaux vs Holger Rune

Alex de Minaur vs Jack Draper

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fils

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Francisco Cerundolo

Bottom Half

Grigor Dimitrov vs Arthur Rinderknech

Karen Khachanov vs Alexei Popyrin

Jordan Thompson vs Adrian Mannarino

Ugo Humbert vs Carlos Alcaraz

Live Streaming Details - ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round of 16

When and where will the ATP Paris Masters 2024 be played?

Paris Masters 2024 will be played indoors at the Accor Hotels Arena in Paris, France from Monday.  The quarter-finals are slated for November 1, and the semi-finals and final are on the following days.

Where will the ATP Paris Masters 2024 be telecast and live-streamed?

Paris Masters 2024 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. It will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know