Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals

Aryna Sabalenka has reached the Cincinnati Open quarter-finals for the fourth time after rallying to a straight-sets victory over Elina Svitolina. (More Tennis News)
The Belarusian took just 79 minutes to seal the victory, seeing off her opponent 7-5 6-2 on Friday.
Sabalenka made a quick start, earning a break in the first game, but was pushed all the way in the opening set, as Svitolina fought back to tie them level at 5-5.
Another break then set the number three seed up to take the set before she asserted her dominance by winning the final four games in a row to advance to the last eight.
She will face Liudmila Samsonova as she attempts to reach the semi-finals of the tournament for the third straight year.
Data Debrief: Four is the magic number
Only Jelena Jankovic (seven), Simona Halep (six) and Serena Williams (five) have made more quarter-finals than Sabalenka (four) in Cincinnati in the Open Era.
The 26-year-old now boasts 22 career WTA 1000 quarter-finals, tied for most among active players with Karolina Pliskova.
Throughout Friday's match, Sabalenka saved four of the five break points she faced in the match while going 4-for-4 on her own break points against Svitolina's serve.