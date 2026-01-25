Alexander Zverev Vs Francisco Cerundolo LIVE Score, Australian Open Round 4: German Takes First Two Sets

Alexander Zverev Vs Francisco Cerundolo LIVE Score, AO 2026: Set 2 To German
Zverev takes the second set too, 6-4. The third seed is marching swiftly towards the next round, and Cerundolo needs a herculean comeback to win it from here.
Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo LIVE Score, AO 2026: 2nd Set!
Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo LIVE Score, AO 2026: Game And Set!
The first set of round 4 of the Australian Open is done and dusted. Zverev wins the first set comprehensively by 6-2.
Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo LIVE Score, AO 2026: First Set
The first set has begun begun between Alexander Zverev and Francisco Cerundolo at the John Cairn Arena. Both the players are going neck-to-neck in the first set as the score line says 2-2.
Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo LIVE Score, AO 2026: Welcome!
Hello tennis fans! Welcome to the live coverage of round of 16 match between Alexander Zverev and Francisco Cerundolo. Stay tuned with us for the live score and updates of the match.