Alexander Zverev Vs Francisco Cerundolo LIVE Score, Australian Open Round 4: German Takes First Two Sets

Alexander Zverev will take on Francisco Cerundolo in round 4 of the Australian Open 2026 on January 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Alexander Zverev Vs Francisco Cerundolo LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the round of 16 match between Alexander Zverev and Francisco Cerundolo. Both the players have been involved in intense duel in the past and on Sunday it will be their sixth meeting. Cerundolo previously held a 3–0 lead in their head-to-head, but momentum has since shifted. Zverev, with his defeats coming exclusively on clay, was ahead 6–4, 1–0 before Cerundolo retired at the Toronto Masters, and later claimed a 6–4, 7–6(3) victory at the Davis Cup Finals. Check the live score and updates of the match here.

25 Jan 2026, 01:21:20 pm IST Alexander Zverev Vs Francisco Cerundolo LIVE Score, AO 2026: Set 2 To German Zverev takes the second set too, 6-4. The third seed is marching swiftly towards the next round, and Cerundolo needs a herculean comeback to win it from here.

25 Jan 2026, 12:39:39 pm IST Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo LIVE Score, AO 2026: 2nd Set! The second set in underway and Alexander Zverev is leading the set comprehensively by 3-1.

25 Jan 2026, 12:22:08 pm IST Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo LIVE Score, AO 2026: Game And Set! The first set of round 4 of the Australian Open is done and dusted. Zverev wins the first set comprehensively by 6-2.

25 Jan 2026, 12:02:17 pm IST Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo LIVE Score, AO 2026: First Set The first set has begun begun between Alexander Zverev and Francisco Cerundolo at the John Cairn Arena. Both the players are going neck-to-neck in the first set as the score line says 2-2.