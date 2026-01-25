Alexander Zverev Vs Francisco Cerundolo, Australian Open: Third Seed Breezes Into Quarters
Alexander Zverev won his round of 16 match against Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets at the John Cain Arena on Sunday (January 25), to march into the Australian Open 2026 quarter-finals with relative ease. The third-seeded German won the match 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 to set up a last-eight encounter with 20-year-old Learner Tien, who knocked out 12th seed Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0, 6-3 at the Margaret Court Arena.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE