Alexander Zverev Vs Francisco Cerundolo, Australian Open: Third Seed Breezes Into Quarters

Alexander Zverev won his round of 16 match against Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets at the John Cain Arena on Sunday (January 25), to march into the Australian Open 2026 quarter-finals with relative ease. The third-seeded German won the match 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 to set up a last-eight encounter with 20-year-old Learner Tien, who knocked out 12th seed Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0, 6-3 at the Margaret Court Arena.

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo
Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates after defeating Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
1/9
Australian Open: Francisco Cerundolo vs Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev of Germany poses for photos after defeating Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
2/9
Australian Open 2026: Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo
Alexander Zverev of Germany signs autographs after defeating Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
3/9
Australian Open 2026: Francisco Cerundolo vs Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev, left, of Germany is congratulated by Francisco Cerundolo, right, of Argentina following their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
4/9
Australian Open Tennis: Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand return to Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
5/9
Australian Open Tennis: Francisco Cerundolo vs Alexander Zverev
Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina plays a forehand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
6/9
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand return to Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
7/9
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Francisco Cerundolo vs Alexander Zverev
Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina plays a forehand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
8/9
Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo Australian Open
Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
9/9
Francisco Cerundolo vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open
Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina plays a forehand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
