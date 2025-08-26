Alexander Bublik Vs Marin Cilic Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

Alexander Bublik Vs Marin Cilic LIVE streaming: Get the timings, venue and other info for the upcoming 1st round men's singles match at the US Open 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Alexander Bublik gstaad open
Alexander Bublik in action on the tennis court
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cilic takes on Bublik 1st round of the men's singles US Open 2025 tournament

  • Watch the Bublik vs Cilic tennis match

  • Live streaming and timings info listed

Alexander Bublik takes on veteran Marin Cilic in an intriguing US Open 2025 men's singles first-round match at the Grandstand court, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, on Tuesday (August 26, 2025). Watch the Bublik vs Cilic tennis match.

Bublikis is on an eight-match winning run. After winning a couple of hard-court titles in July (Swiss Open and Austrian Open), the 28-year-old Russian-born Kazakh took a break. Seeded 23, he now returns refreshed and ready to challenge a familiar foe.

Cilic, the 2014 winner, is back at Flushing Meadows for the first time in three years. The last time the Croatian turned up here, he ran into a 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz and lost the epic fourth round match in five sets.

Now 36 and 65th in the ATP rankings, Marin Cilic says he's there to enjoy himself. But he does have a perfect record against Alexander Bublik.

Alexander Bublik Vs Marin Cilic Head-To-Head Record

Bublik and Cilic have clashed three times, and in each of those outings, the Croatian has come out on top. Cilic recorded a 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-4 win in their first meeting at the Rome Masters 2020, then made it 2-0 the following year (4-6, 6-2, 6-3). In their last meeting, at the Queen's Club Championships 2022, Cilic beat Bublik 7-6(6), 7-5.

Related Content
Related Content

Tonight marks their first-ever meeting on a hard court, adding a fresh layer of intrigue to their matchup. And the winner will advance to face either Australian wild card Tristan Schoolkate or Portugal’s Nuno Borges in the second round.

When and where is the Alexander Bublik Vs Marin Cilic, Men's Singles 1st Round match at US Open 2025?

The Alexander Bublik Vs Marin Cilic, Men's Singles 1st Round match will be played on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at Grandstand. The match will get started at 9:55 PM IST (Approx).

Alexander Bublik Vs Marin Cilic, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming

Tennis fans can enjoy the Alexander Bublik Vs Marin Cilic live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup: Virender Sehwag Backs Suryakumar-led India As 'Best Team' For Title Defence

  2. Suryakumar Yadav Reflects On Recovery At BCCI CoE Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

  3. Gautam Gambhir Is A 'Hypocrite': Former India Cricketer Slams Head Coach, Asks 'What Will He Do Now'

  4. Netherlands Vs Bangladesh: Dutch Hand Maiden Call-Up To 17-Year-Old Cedric de Lange For BAN T20Is

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Alyssa Healy Reveals How India’s Test Star Frustrated Australian Bowlers

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Vit Kopriva Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  2. Alexander Bublik Vs Marin Cilic Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Into Second Round After Beating Reilly Opelka In Straight Sets

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Emiliana Arango Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  5. Marton Fucsovics Vs Denis Shapovalov Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Greenpeace Report: Residents Of Savda Ghevra And Other JJ Colonies Pay High Costs For Drinking Water

  2. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  3. Delhi High Court Issues Notice To Ambedkar University Over Student’s Expulsion And Alleged Harassment

  4. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  5. Trump Says He Averted India-Pakistan Nuclear War After 7 Jets Downed

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  5. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

World News

  1. Trump Says He Averted India-Pakistan Nuclear War After 7 Jets Downed

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  4. H-1B Under Fire: Senator Mike Lee, Marjorie Taylor Greene Question Indian Tech Hiring

  5. US Sends Notice About Tariffs On India As Deadline Looms

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win