Alexander Bublik Vs Marin Cilic Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

Alexander Bublik Vs Marin Cilic Head-To-Head Record

Bublik and Cilic have clashed three times, and in each of those outings, the Croatian has come out on top. Cilic recorded a 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-4 win in their first meeting at the Rome Masters 2020, then made it 2-0 the following year (4-6, 6-2, 6-3). In their last meeting, at the Queen's Club Championships 2022, Cilic beat Bublik 7-6(6), 7-5.