Alexander Bublik Vs Marin Cilic Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

Alexander Bublik takes on veteran Marin Cilic in an intriguing US Open 2025 men's singles first-round match at the Grandstand court, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, on Tuesday (August 26, 2025). Watch the Bublik vs Cilic tennis match.
Bublikis is on an eight-match winning run. After winning a couple of hard-court titles in July (Swiss Open and Austrian Open), the 28-year-old Russian-born Kazakh took a break. Seeded 23, he now returns refreshed and ready to challenge a familiar foe.
Cilic, the 2014 winner, is back at Flushing Meadows for the first time in three years. The last time the Croatian turned up here, he ran into a 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz and lost the epic fourth round match in five sets.
Now 36 and 65th in the ATP rankings, Marin Cilic says he's there to enjoy himself. But he does have a perfect record against Alexander Bublik.
Alexander Bublik Vs Marin Cilic Head-To-Head Record
Bublik and Cilic have clashed three times, and in each of those outings, the Croatian has come out on top. Cilic recorded a 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-4 win in their first meeting at the Rome Masters 2020, then made it 2-0 the following year (4-6, 6-2, 6-3). In their last meeting, at the Queen's Club Championships 2022, Cilic beat Bublik 7-6(6), 7-5.
Tonight marks their first-ever meeting on a hard court, adding a fresh layer of intrigue to their matchup. And the winner will advance to face either Australian wild card Tristan Schoolkate or Portugal’s Nuno Borges in the second round.
When and where is the Alexander Bublik Vs Marin Cilic, Men's Singles 1st Round match at US Open 2025?
The Alexander Bublik Vs Marin Cilic, Men's Singles 1st Round match will be played on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at Grandstand. The match will get started at 9:55 PM IST (Approx).
Alexander Bublik Vs Marin Cilic, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming
Tennis fans can enjoy the Alexander Bublik Vs Marin Cilic live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.