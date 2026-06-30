Alexander Blockx Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Match

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Alexander Blockx Vs Alexander Zverev, Wimbledon 2026: Get preview and live streaming information for the men's singles first round clash between Alexander Blockx and Alexander Zverev on Tuesday, June 30, at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Alexander Blockx Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2026
Alexander Zverev serves against Casper Ruud | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
Summary of this article

  • Alexander Zverev opens his Wimbledon 2026 campaign against Belgium's rising star Alexander Blockx in the first round

  • The German leads the head-to-head 2-0 and will look to continue his dominance on Centre Court

  • Check out live streaming and other details below

Alexander Zverev begins his Wimbledon 2026 campaign with a first-round clash against Belgium's rising star Alexander Blockx, aiming to carry his superb Grand Slam momentum onto the grass courts of the All England Club.

The German arrives in London as one of the tournament favourites after capturing his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros earlier this month. Although grass has historically been his least successful surface, Zverev showed encouraging signs by reaching the Halle Open semifinals and will be eager to avoid a repeat of last year's shock first-round Wimbledon exit.

Standing across the net will be 21-year-old Blockx, one of the ATP Tour's breakthrough performers in 2026. The Belgian has enjoyed a rapid rise this season, breaking into the world's top 40 after an impressive run to the Madrid Masters semifinals.

While he has demonstrated his ability on clay and hard courts, grass remains relatively unfamiliar territory, making his Wimbledon debut a stern examination against one of the game's elite players.

The head-to-head record heavily favours Zverev, who has won both previous meetings in straight sets, including victories in Madrid and Rome earlier this season. His superior serve, experience in best-of-five-set matches and ability to dictate rallies from the baseline make him the overwhelming favourite heading into this encounter.

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Blockx, however, possesses an aggressive all-court game and fearless shot-making that could trouble the German if he settles quickly on grass.

Unless Blockx produces a remarkable performance, Zverev is expected to control proceedings with his powerful serving and consistent groundstrokes.

The German will be targeting a comfortable opening victory to build confidence as he chases his first Wimbledon title, while Blockx will look to gain valuable experience and prove he belongs among the sport's brightest young talents.

Alexander Blockx Vs Alexander Zverev, Wimbledon 2026: Live Steaming Details

Q

When to watch Alexander Blockx Vs Alexander Zverev, Wimbledon 2026 Men's singles first round match?

A

The Alexander Blockx Vs Alexander Zverev, Wimbledon 2026 men's singles will be played on Tuesday, June 30 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The match will begin at approx 7:20 pm IST.

Q

Where to watch Alexander Blockx Vs Alexander Zverev, Wimbledon 2026 Men's singles first round match

A

Star Sports will telecast the live coverage of Wimbledon 2026 throughout India beginning on June 29, 2026. The Grand Slam will air live on the network's sports channels and livestream on JioHotstar, with feeds in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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