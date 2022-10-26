Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Tennis Player Nikoloz Basilashvili Acquitted Of Domestic Violence

The 30-year-old Nikoloz Basilashvili has been as high as Number. 16 in the ATP rankings and is currently ranked Number. 94 in the world.

Nikoloz Basilashvili five ATP titles to his name.
Nikoloz Basilashvili five ATP titles to his name. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 12:51 pm

Professional tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili has been acquitted of domestic violence charges in his home country of Georgia in a case involving his former wife. (More Tennis News)

The 30-year-old Basilashvili has been as high as No. 16 in the ATP rankings and is currently No. 94. He is playing in a tournament in Austria this week.

In a statement emailed to reporters on Tuesday by his management company, Basilashvili called the ruling in Tbilisi City Court after a two-year trial “such relief for me, my family and my friends and supporters.”

He has won five ATP titles and more than $8.5 million since turning pro in 2008. Basilashvili’s best showing at a Grand Slam tournament came when he reached the fourth round at the 2018 U.S. Open before losing to Rafael Nadal.

