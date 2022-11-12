T20 World Cup: The Fresh Faces Who Can Take On India’s T20 Mantle

England dashed India's hopes of winning their second T20 World Cup (after 2007) at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. So abject was India’s fall, critics took the team to task. (More Cricket News)



It seems a matter of time before the side goes through an overhaul, including at the top.



Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said, "Hardik Pandya will definitely take over the team in the future and there will be some retirements, you never know. Players will be giving it a lot of thought. There are several players in their mid-30s who will be reconsidering their position in the Indian T20I team.”



There are many new faces in the upcoming series against New Zealand, which starts on November 18. Here are a few who can don the blue jersey at the next T20 World Cup.



Sanju Samson

Fans were disappointed with the omission of Samson from the T20 World Cup 2022 squad. Now, he might just get the chances he has deserved. Having played 16 T20Is, and with a Strike Rate of 135.16, Samson has been a credible performer with the bat whenever called upon. He has also proved himself in the IPL and is a handy wicket-keeper as well. Samson's attack minded batting could be a useful weapon for India, especially in the Powerplay.

Ishan Kishan

Another talent at India's disposal, Kishan could be a great addition to the squad before the next T20 World Cup. With a career Strike Rate of 131.16 in 19 T20Is, Kishan's batting has weaved its magic through many IPL seasons. India's opening pair were abysmal throughout the T20 World Cup campaign but Kishan's addition could spark a new lease of life in the demoralised unit.

Umran Malik

Pacer Umran Malik is still new to international cricket despite plying his trade with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. With three T20Is and two wickets to his name, Malik is still raw and untested on the big stage. The Indian bowling came under a lot of criticism after Alex Hales and Jos Buttler punished them to all corners of the Adelaide Oval. Malik is known to be one of the fastest bowlers in the country and it's time the management honed his skills.

Shubman Gill

The 23-year-old had a great outing for his domestic side, Punjab, in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali 2022 tournament. His knock of 126 against Karnataka was lauded by many and thanks to that, it earned him an Indian call-up for the New Zealand tour. Gill is one of the established names in the IPL and with the Kiwis tour to look forward to; he will look to make the most of the opportunity to cement his place ahead of the next T20 World Cup.