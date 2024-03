Sports

Indian Premier League 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Preseason Photos

After the disappointments of previous season, Sunrisers Hyderabad are gearing up for the 17th edition of Indian Premier League. SRH had a dismal campaign under Aiden Markram in IPL 2023, where they finished at the bottom of the table. The franchise has annointed Pat Cummins, who it bought for INR 20.50 crore in the mini auction in December, as its new skipper for the 2024 season. The Australian ODI World Cup winner will lead the side out against Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening clash on March 23. SRH have not won an IPL trophy so far, and have not entered the playoffs since 2020.