Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will be among the 19 Indians competing in the Strandja Memorial boxing tournament beginning in Sofia, Bulgaria on February 1
India's Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain are participating in the Strandja Memorial boxing tournament, and have already secured spots for the Paris event
The squad participating in the Strandja meet is different from the one that will compete at the Olympic qualifiers later in February.
Nikhat, Preeti and Lovlina have already secured an Olympic quota while no male boxer is yet to do that.
World championships silver medallist Amit will lead a dense men's field.
Elite Men: Barun Singh Shagolshem (48kg), Amit (51kg), Sachin (57kg), Akash Ramesh Gorkha (60kg), Vanshaj (63.50kg), Rajat (67kg), Akash (71kg), Deepak (75kg), Abhimanyu Loura (80kg), Jugnoo (86 kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), (Sagar 92+kg).
Elite Women: Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Sakshi (57kg), Manisha (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).