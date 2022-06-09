Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

South African Boxer Who Became Disoriented In Fight Dies Of Brain Injury

Simiso Buthelezi's fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa was shown on national television in South Africa.

South African Boxer Who Became Disoriented In Fight Dies Of Brain Injury
Boxing South Africa said it will conduct an independent medical review of the incident. File Photo: Representative Image:

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 10:39 am

A South African boxer who became disoriented during a fight and walked away from his opponent toward an empty corner of the ring while throwing punches has died of a brain injury. (More Sports News)

Boxing South Africa said Wednesday that lightweight Simiso Buthelezi died on Tuesday night following the bout on Sunday in the eastern city of Durban. He had been in an induced coma.

Buthelezi collapsed after the fight, which was stopped in the 10th and final round by the referee when Buthelezi became disoriented. He died in the hospital after the brain injury caused internal bleeding, Boxing South Africa said. His age was not released.

Related stories

Musa Yamak, Undefeated Turkish-born German Boxer, Dies During Match - Video

Female Mexican Boxer Dies 5 Days After Fight In Montreal

Ngangom Dingko Singh, Asian Games Gold Medallist Boxer, Dies

Buthelezi's fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa was shown on national television in South Africa.

Buthelezi had just knocked Mntungwa through the ropes. The referee separated the fighters and Buthelezi took a few steps back while Mntungwa got back on his feet. But when the two were called to box again, Buthelezi turned to his right and walked away from his opponent toward the corner while throwing a number of punches in what looked like a shadowboxing session. He slumped against the ropes in the corner and the referee stopped the fight.

Boxing South Africa said it will conduct an independent medical review of the incident.

Tags

Sports Boxing Brain Injury Simiso Buthelezi Coma Head Injury Deaths In Sport Siphesihle Mntungwa Boxing South Africa
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read