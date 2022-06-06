Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Son Heung-min Scores In His 100th International Appearance As South Korea Beat Chile 2-0 In Friendly

Hwang Hee-chan broke the deadlock in the 12th minute while Son Heung-min's goal doubled the lead for South Korea against Chile.

Son Heung-min Scores In His 100th International Appearance As South Korea Beat Chile 2-0 In Friendly
South Korea's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring the goal against Chile during a football friendly on June 6. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 9:00 pm

Son Heung-min marked his 100th international appearance with a goal Monday to help give South Korea a 2-0 win over 10-man Chile in a friendly. (More Football News)

The Tottenham forward netted in stoppage time to add to an early goal from Wolverhampton striker Hwang Hee-chan, as South Korea continued its World Cup preparations by bouncing back from a 5-1 loss to Brazil last week.

Hwang opened the scoring after 12 minutes, running into the area from the left and sending a powerful shot past Chile goalkeeper Fernando De Paul.

Related stories

Did Brazil's Richarlison, Vinicius Jr Fight Ahead Of Japan Football Friendly? Watch What Happened

Neymar Strikes From Penalty Spot As Brazil Beat Japan 1-0 In Friendly

Lionel Messi Nets Five Goals As Argentina Rout Estonia In International Football Friendly

Chile, which failed to qualify for the World Cup, enjoyed plenty of possession and Blackburn striker Ben Brereton-Diaz went close later in the first half. But the team’s chances of getting back into the game were reduced just before the hour as Alex Ibacache was sent off with a second yellow card.

Son scored his 32nd goal for his country with just seconds remaining by curling a free kick into the top corner from a central position just outside the area.

South Korea will face Uruguay, Portugal and Ghana in Group H at the World Cup, and will continue its preparations by taking on Paraguay on Friday and then Egypt on June 14.

Chile will participate in the Kirin Cup in Japan, facing Tunisia on Friday with the winner taking on either Japan or Ghana.

Tags

Sports Football Hwang Hee-chan Son Heung-min South Korea National Football Team Chile National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2022 Brazil National Football Team Fernando De Paul
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read