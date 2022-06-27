Monday, Jun 27, 2022
SL-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Opt To Bat First After Harmanpreet Kaun Wins Toss Against Sri Lanka

India women have already sealed the series by winning the first two T20s. Sri Lanka have made two changes from the last match.

India women are playing an unchanged XI against Sri Lanka in the third T20. BCCI Womnen

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 3:19 pm

Indian women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 in Dambulla on Monday. India lead the three-match series 2-0.

Hosts Sri Lanka have made two changes with Malsha Shehani and Ama Kanchana coming in for Hasini Perera and Udeshika Prabodhani, while India have fielded an unchanged playing XI.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit had thrashed the home team by 34 runs in the opening T20 and then followed it up with a dominating five-wicket win in the second game to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

More importantly, the wins will be a morale booster for India ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham starting next month, where women's T20 cricket is set to make its debut.

Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav.

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani(wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera.

