Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
SAFF Women’s Championship 2022: India Ride On Anju Tamang’s Four Goals To Thrash Maldives 9-0

With two wins from two games, India sealed their place in the semifinals of SAFF Women’s Championship 2022. India next play their last group match against Bangladesh.

Indian players celebrate one of their nine goals against Maldives in SAFF Women's Championship.
Indian players celebrate one of their nine goals against Maldives in SAFF Women's Championship. Twitter (@IndianFootball)

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 11:26 pm

Anju Tamang pumped in four goals, while Dangmei Grace struck a brace as India toyed with Maldives to register a thumping 9-0 win in the SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 at the Dashrath Stadium on Saturday. (More Football News)

India now moved to six points from two matches and sealed their place in the semifinal. India had earlier beaten Pakistan 3-0 in their tournament opener on Monday.

India surged into the lead with Tamang's 24th minute strike. She struck again before the half-time (45+2) as India went to the breather 3-0 up. Priyangka Devi (42nd) scored the other goal in the first-half.

After the changeover, Tamang struck two more goals in the 85th and 88th minutes, while Dangmei Grace (53rd and 86th), Soumya Guguloth (55th) and Kashmina (84th) were the other scorers. India next play their last group stage match against Bangladesh on September 13.

