Robert Lewandowski Confirms Bayern Munich Exit After Bundesliga 2021-22

Robert Lewandoski is the top scorer of Bundesliga 2021-22 with 35 goals for Bayern Munich. His latest goal came in Bayern’s 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring against Wolfsburg in Bundesliga 2021-22. AP

Updated: 15 May 2022 9:55 am

Bundesliga 2021-22 top-scorer Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich. Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Saturday the Polish star has turned down the club's offer of a contract extension and “he would like to do something else.” (More Football News)

The 33-year-old Lewandowski's deal with Bayern Munich runs for another season, but he has urged the club to consider any offers that arrive in the meantime. “Yes, I have another year on my contract,” Lewandowski said after Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg.

“If an offer comes, we have to think about it, also for the club. Both sides have to think of the future. I can't say any more. We have to see what happens.” Lewandowski has been linked with a move to Barcelona, but Salihamidzic said there had been no contact from the Spanish club and Bayern was under no obligation to sell.

“Lewa has a contract till the summer of next year. That is a fact,” Salihamidzic said. Asked what would need to happen for Bayern's stance to change, he replied, “I'm not concerning myself with that because our position has always been clear.”

Broadcaster Sport1 reported Lewandowski's agent, Pini Zahavi, and Barcelona had verbally agreed on a three-year deal and the club was waiting for Bayern to give an indication of what transfer fee it might consider to strike a deal.

Lewandowski has 312 goals in 384 Bundesliga games for Bayern and former club Borussia Dortmund. He is the league's top scorer for the fifth season in a row and the seventh overall. He broke the old record for Bundesliga goals scored in a season with 41 last year.

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane and Stuttgart forward Sasa Kalajdzic have been touted as possible replacements for the Polish striker at Bayern.

