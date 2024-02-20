Sports

Rio Open 2024: Cameron Norrie Through To Second Round

Cameron Norrie, who clinched his first major title at the 2023 Rio Open, began the season with a victory, defeating Bolivia's Hugo Dellien 6-3, 6-2. He is set to compete against Tomás Barrios Vera in the second round

Associated Press (AP)
February 20, 2024

Defending champion, Cameron Norrie enters the second round at Rio Open 2024. (Photo: X|Rio Open)
Cameron Norrie started his defence of the Rio Open title by beating Bolivia's Hugo Dellien 6-3, 6-2 on February 19, Monday. (Streaming| More Tennis News)

“This is a special place for me, I won my biggest title last year here,” Norrie said. “I have another chance to work on my game and maybe enjoy the beach a little.”

Norrie upset Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 final and both are seeded to make the final again.

The second-seeded Norrie will face Chile's Tomás Barrios Vera next.

ALSO READ: Argentina Open 2024: Diaz Acosta Clinches Career's First ATP Singles Title

Also, fourth-seeded player Francisco Cerúndolo of Argentina won.

Alcaraz will play his opener on Tuesday against the home crowd hope Thiago Monteiro and three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka will take on Argentina's Facundo Díaz Acosta, fresh from winning the Argentina Open on Sunday as a wild card.

