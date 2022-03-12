Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Pre-Quarters: Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra Tons Propel Jharkhand To 402/5 Vs Nagaland

Batting at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Kumar Kushagra was more aggressive than Virat Singh as he struck 16 boundaries and one six in his unbeaten 112 so far.

Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Pre-Quarters: Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra Tons Propel Jharkhand To 402/5 Vs Nagaland
Jharkhand's Kumar Kushagra celebrates after completing his ton against Nagaland in Ranji Trophy. Screengrab

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 6:53 pm

Kumar Kushagra’s elegant unbeaten 112 coupled with Virat Singh’s 107 steered Jharkhand to an imposing 402 for 5 on the first day of their Ranji Trophy 2021-22 pre-quarterfinal match against Nagaland at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Nagaland skipper Rongsen Jonathan won the toss and asked the opposition to bat. Jharkhand openers Utkarsh Singh (36) and Md Nazim (28) were unable to convert their starts into big scores as their side slipped to 64 for 2.

While Utkarsh became right-arm medium pacer Srikant Munde’s first and only victim, Nazim was dismissed by Chopise Hopongkyu. However, one-down Kumar Suraj (66; 11x4, 1x6) and skipper Saurabh Tiwary (29) revived Jharkhand’s innings with their 62-run-stand for the third wicket.

Related stories

Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Mumbai Ride On Shams Mulani’s 5/64 To Outplay Odisha En Route To Quarterfinals  

Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Saurabh Tiwary Leads Jharkhand To Pre-Quarterfinals As Group H Toppers

IND Vs SL: India Captain Rohit Sharma Urges Young Aspirants To Score Loads Of Runs In Ranji Trophy

But when it looked like the duo would score big, Tiwary fell as Jharkhand lost their third wicket for 126. In came Virat Singh, who took on the listless Nagaland attack with disdain. First, he stitched a 60-run stand with Kumar Suraj and after the latter fell, he found an able partner in wicket-keeper Kumar Kushagra.

Singh and Kushagra toyed with the Nagaland attack and played shots at will. They upped the ante and while Singh hammered 13 boundaries in his 155-ball innings, Kushagra was the more aggressive one as he struck 16 boundaries and one six in his unbeaten knock so far.

The Singh and Kushagra duo added a staggering 175 runs in just 213 balls for the fifth wicket, which took the game away from the opposition team. They made the Nagaland bowlers toil hard and ensured that their team was in a commanding position.

When Singh fell, Jharkhand had crossed the 350-run mark. When stumps were drawn, Kushagra had all-rounder Anukul Roy (21 not out) for company as the duo had added 41 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket.   

Brief Scores: Jharkhand: 402 for 5 (Kumar Kushagra 112 not out, Virat Singh 107; Shrikant Mundhe 1/30, Chopise Hopongkyu 1/38) against Nagaland. Match to continue.

Tags

Sports Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Ranji Trophy Knockouts Jharkhand Vs Nagaland Jharkhand Cricket Association Nagaland Cricket Association Eden Gardens BCCI Domestic Cricket Domestic Cricket Virat Singh Kumar Kushagra Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bangladesh's Tour Of South Africa 2022: Full Schedule, Fixtures And Squads

Bangladesh's Tour Of South Africa 2022: Full Schedule, Fixtures And Squads

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: How Automobile Sector Will Bear The Brunt In India

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: How Automobile Sector Will Bear The Brunt In India