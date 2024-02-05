Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United 3-0 West Ham United - In Pics
Manchester United extended their good run with a comfortable win over West Ham United. The Red Devils led through the in-form Rasmus Hojlund and tripled their lead on the other side of the interval, courtesy of a brace from Alejandro Garnacho. As a result, they moved up to sixth in the table.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho jumps on Rasmus Hojlund's back, as he celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Harry Maguire during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Advertisement
Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez grimaces in pain after an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Advertisement
Manchester United's Luke Shaw, right, challenges for the ball with West Ham's Mohammed Kudus during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Advertisement
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Advertisement
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford challenges for the ball with West Ham's Tomas Soucek during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, left, vies for the ball with West Ham's Mohammed Kudus during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.