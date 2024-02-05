Sports

Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United 3-0 West Ham United - In Pics

Manchester United extended their good run with a comfortable win over West Ham United. The Red Devils led through the in-form Rasmus Hojlund and tripled their lead on the other side of the interval, courtesy of a brace from Alejandro Garnacho. As a result, they moved up to sixth in the table.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 5, 2024

English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United vs West Ham United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

1/8
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United vs West Ham United
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United vs West Ham United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho jumps on Rasmus Hojlund's back, as he celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

2/8
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United vs West Ham United
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United vs West Ham United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Harry Maguire during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Advertisement
3/8
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United vs West Ham United
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United vs West Ham United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez grimaces in pain after an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Advertisement
4/8
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United vs West Ham United
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United vs West Ham United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Luke Shaw, right, challenges for the ball with West Ham's Mohammed Kudus during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Advertisement
5/8
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United vs West Ham United
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United vs West Ham United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Advertisement
6/8
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United vs West Ham United
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United vs West Ham United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford challenges for the ball with West Ham's Tomas Soucek during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

7/8
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United vs West Ham United
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United vs West Ham United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

8/8
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United vs West Ham United
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United vs West Ham United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, left, vies for the ball with West Ham's Mohammed Kudus during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement