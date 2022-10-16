Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Premier League 2022-23: Harry Kane, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Score As Tottenham Hotspur Beat Everton 2-0

Tottenham Hotspur’s total of 23 points after 10 games is their best start in the English Premier League and also their highest tally since 1963.

Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg celebrates after scoring against Everton in EPL.
Updated: 16 Oct 2022 8:29 am

Second-half goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg maintained Tottenham Hotspur’s perfect home record in the English Premier League 2022-23 in beating Everton 2-0 on Saturday. (More Football News)

Kane fired his team in front with a 59th-minute penalty after being brought down by Jordan Pickford. Hojbjerg sealed the win late with a precise finish. Tottenham was level on points with second-placed Manchester City.

It was Kane’s third penalty this week after scoring one and missing one in the Champions League win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Pickford rashly brought down Kane while fumbling a shot from Matt Doherty. The Everton goalkeeper buried his head in the turf before referee Paul Tierney blew his whistle, accepting his error. Kane fired his spot kick low into the bottom corner.

Tottenham’s total of 23 points after 10 games is its best start in the top-flight and its highest tally since 1963.

