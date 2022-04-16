Sunday, Apr 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Premier League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hat-trick Helps Manchester United Beat Norwich City

The win boosted Manchester United's Champions League qualification hopes. The Red Devils hold the fifth spot in Premier League 2021-22 table. They are three points behind fouth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Premier League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hat-trick Helps Manchester United Beat Norwich City
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his third goal against Norwich City on Saturday. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 11:30 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo capped his hat trick with a stunning free kick in the 76th minute to give Manchester United a 3-2 win over Norwich on Saturday and boost the team’s hopes of securing a Champions League spot. (More Football News)

United moved past Arsenal into fifth place, three points behind Tottenham in the English Premier League.

United blew a two-goal lead after last-placed Norwich fought back to tie the game on goals by Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki at Old Trafford.

Related stories

Premier League 2021-22: Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League Bid Hit By Loss To Brighton

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace, FA Cup Semi-final: When And Where To Watch Live

But the day belonged to the Portugal superstar, who recorded the 50th hat trick of his professional career for his clubs and 60th overall.

Ronaldo’s goal in the seventh minute was courtesy of Anthony Elanga, who stole the ball from defender Ben Gibson in the area and slid a pass to him for an easy one-timer past goalkeeper Tim Krul. Ronaldo then headed home a corner kick in the 32nd. Ronaldo’s free kick from outside the area sailed through the wall and off Krul’s outstretched hands into the top left corner of the net.

Just before halftime, Pukki’s cross from the left side was headed in by Dowell to give the visitors hope. Dowell then returned the favor in the 52nd by threading a pass to Pukki, who took two touches and beat goalkeeper David De Gea to the near side and in off the right post.

Norwich nearly took the lead but De Gea stretched to save Milot Rashica’s long-range effort.

Tags

Sports Football Manchester United Norwich City Premier League 2021-22 EPL 2021-22 Cristiano Ronaldo Anthony Elanga David De Gea Manchester
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read