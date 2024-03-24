Sports

PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets In Mullanpur

Punjab Kings started their IPL 2024 campaign with a comprehensive victory against Delhi Capitals at their new home ground in Mullanpur. DC batted first and made 174 thanks to some brilliant hitting of 'impactful' batter Abhishek Porel who scored an unbeaten 32 off 10 balls including 25 runs in the last over of Harshal Patel. Rishabh Pant came back to professional cricket and looked positive with his body language. Punjab started well and despite some sharp bowling by spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, others leaked runs and eventually lost the game by four wickets and as many balls to spare. Sam Curran played a match-winning 63-run knock.