Sports

PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets In Mullanpur

Punjab Kings started their IPL 2024 campaign with a comprehensive victory against Delhi Capitals at their new home ground in Mullanpur. DC batted first and made 174 thanks to some brilliant hitting of 'impactful' batter Abhishek Porel who scored an unbeaten 32 off 10 balls including 25 runs in the last over of Harshal Patel. Rishabh Pant came back to professional cricket and looked positive with his body language. Punjab started well and despite some sharp bowling by spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, others leaked runs and eventually lost the game by four wickets and as many balls to spare. Sam Curran played a match-winning 63-run knock.

P
Photo Webdesk
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
IPL 2024: DC vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone and Harpreet Brar after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mohali.

1/12
IPL%202024%3A%20DC%20vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: DC vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mohali.

Advertisement

2/12
IPL%202024%3A%20DC%20vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: DC vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Kings' Sam Curran reacts after completing a half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mohali.

Advertisement

3/12
IPL%202024%3A%20DC%20vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: DC vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Kings' batter Jitesh Sharma is stumped out by Delhi Capitals'Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mohali.

4/12
IPL%202024%3A%20DC%20vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: DC vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Capitals players celebrate the wicket of Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimaran Singh during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mohali.

Advertisement

5/12
IPL%202024%3A%20DC%20vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: DC vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Kings' batter Sam Curran in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mohali.

Advertisement

6/12
IPL%202024%3A%20DC%20vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: DC vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan being bowled by Delhi Capital's Ishant Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mohali.

Advertisement

7/12
IPL%202024%3A%20DC%20vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: DC vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Capital's Ishant Sharma celebrates with captain Rishabh Pant after dismissing Punjab Kings' Jonny Bairstow through a runout during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mohali.

8/12
IPL%202024%3A%20DC%20vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: DC vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Capitals’ Abishek Porel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mohali.

9/12
IPL%202024%3A%20DC%20vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: DC vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mohali.

10/12
IPL%202024%3A%20DC%20vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: DC vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Capitals’ Shai Hope plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mohali.

11/12
IPL%202024%3A%20DC%20vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: DC vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Kings’ David Warner plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mohali.

12/12
IPL%202024%3A%20DC%20vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: DC vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Kings’ Mitchell Marsh and David Warner between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mohali.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra