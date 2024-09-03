Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: India's Medal Chase - Bhagyashree In Athletics; Avani, Mona Back At Shooting Range

Indian para athlete Bhagyashree Jadhav. X | Narendra Modi

Welcome to Day 6 of live coverage from the Paris Paralympics 2024! India, currently in 15th place with 15 medals, had one of the best days in sports history on Monday, clinching eight medals at the Games, including Nitesh Kumar's gold and Sumit Antil's record-breaking performance. Today, the Indian team is set to continue their medal chase with six exciting events, ranging from para-shooting to para-athletics. Deepti Jeevanji will compete for gold in the women's 400m T20 final, while Mariyappan T, Shailesh Kumar, and Sharad Kumar will vie for glory in the men's high jump T63 final. M Jadhav will be in action in the women's shot put F34 final. Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal will return to the shooting range in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 qualification. Stay tuned for all the live updates right here!

LIVE UPDATES

3 Sept 2024, 09:57:12 am IST Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: Indians In Action Today Para Shooting 13:00 - R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification - Mona Agarwal, Avani Lekhara Para Athletics 14:28 - Women’s Shot Put - F34 Final - Bhagyashri Jadhav Para Archery 15:20 - Women’s Individual Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination - Pooja Para Shooting 19:30 - R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final - Mona Agarwal, Avani Lekhara Para Archery 20:30 onwards - Women’s Individual Recurve Open Quarterfinals - Pooja (Subject to qualification) 21:38 onwards Women’s Individual Recurve Open Semifinal - Pooja (Subject to qualification) 22:27 onwards - Women’s Individual Recurve Open Medal Matches - Pooja (Subject to qualification) Para Athletics 22:38 - Women’s 400m - T20 Final - Deepthi Jeevanji 23:50 - Men’s High Jump - T63 Final - Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, Shailesh Kumar 00:13 - Men’s Javelin Throw - F46 Final - Ajeet Singh, Rinku, Sundar Singh Gurjar