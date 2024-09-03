Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: India's Medal Chase - Bhagyashree In Athletics; Avani, Mona Back At Shooting Range

Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: Indians In Action Today
Para Shooting
13:00 - R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification - Mona Agarwal, Avani Lekhara
Para Athletics
14:28 - Women’s Shot Put - F34 Final - Bhagyashri Jadhav
Para Archery
15:20 - Women’s Individual Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination - Pooja
Para Shooting
19:30 - R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final - Mona Agarwal, Avani Lekhara
Para Archery
20:30 onwards - Women’s Individual Recurve Open Quarterfinals - Pooja (Subject to qualification)
21:38 onwards Women’s Individual Recurve Open Semifinal - Pooja (Subject to qualification)
22:27 onwards - Women’s Individual Recurve Open Medal Matches - Pooja (Subject to qualification)
Para Athletics
22:38 - Women’s 400m - T20 Final - Deepthi Jeevanji
23:50 - Men’s High Jump - T63 Final - Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, Shailesh Kumar
00:13 - Men’s Javelin Throw - F46 Final - Ajeet Singh, Rinku, Sundar Singh Gurjar
An action packed Tuesday! The quest for medal glory continues in the French capital city with shooters Avani Lekhara, and Mona Agarwal kicking off the action in the R8-Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification at 1:00 PM IST.