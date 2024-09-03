Other Sports

Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Fifth With 7.28 Meters Throw

Paralympics 2024, Para Athletics Highlights: Catch all the highlights and updates from the Women's Shot Put F34 Final of the Paris, here

3 September 2024
Uzma Fatima
3 September 2024
3 September 2024
Bhagyashri Jadhav at Paris Paralympics 2024. Screengrab
India's Bhagyashri Jadhav finished fifth out of the nine athletes in the Women's Shot Put F34 final at Stade de France with a personal best throw of 7.28 meters. The 39-year-old, who carried India's flag at the opening ceremony, had previously won silver at the Hangzhou Games. She missed the podium at the Paris Paralympics 2024 by 0.52 meters, falling short of bronze winner Saida Amoudi. China's Lijuan Zou secured the gold with the best throw of 9.14 meters.
Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: When Does Event Start?

The women's shot put F34 final is slated to begin at 2:28pm IST. Bhagyashri, who had finished seventh in Tokyo three years ago, is aiming at an improved performance this time around. As this a seated-throw event, para athletes will take all their six attempts in one go. The highest-distance throw of each of the athletes will be considered for the final standings. Check out the detailed India schedule for today's events HERE.

Who is Bhagyashri Jadhav?

Bhagyashri Jadhav, a silver medalist at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, began her sporting career at age 29. Hailing from Pune, Maharashtra, the Indian para-athlete trains 15 hours a week under Coach Ravinder Satyanarayan. She finished seventh at the Tokyo Paralympics in the Shot Put - F34 event. Her latest achievement was a silver medal in the women's F34 shot put at the 2024 World Championships in Kobe, Japan, in May.

Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Hopes Are High! 

Bhagyashri Jadhav’s personal best throw is 7.80 meters, achieved this season.

Chinese para-athlete Lijuan Zou, the world and Paralympic record holder with throws of 9.25 and 9.19 meters respectively, is the favorite for the event. Following her, Saida Amoudi holds the world’s second-best throw of 8.21 meters. Among the nine athletes competing in the Women’s Shot Put F34 final at the Paris Paralympics, Bhagyashri Jadhav ranks third with her throw, raising hopes for a podium finish.

Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Throwing Order 

Wearing bib number 2296, Bhagyashri Jadhav is the third thrower in the lineup. Morocco’s Saida Amoudi is currently in action, while Australia's Dayna Crees has completed her throw with a personal best of 6.30 meters.

Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: First Throw

And the Indian is here! Bhagyashri's first throw was outstanding, reaching the 7.05 meter mark. Touchwood!

Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Third Throw

Bhagyashri's third throw of 7.23 meters is her personal best so far, while her second throw was 6.42 meters and her fourth was 6.90 meters, both below the 7 m mark. However, two more throws are still to come, offering the chance for a better result.

Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Best Throw

Bhagyashri Jadhav's personal best throw of 7.28 meters came in her last attempt, placing her second in the rankings so far.

All throws:

1 - 7.05m

2 - 7.23m

3 - 6.42m

4 - 6.90m

5 - 7.00m

6 - 7.28m, personal best throw

The world record holder, Lijuan Zou, continues to dazzle at the Stade de France. With her first and third throws both reaching 8.95 meters, she has set the bar high and taken the lead. Meanwhile, Bhagyashri Jadhav is currently standing in third place.

Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Unbelievable Zou!

Lijuan Zou's personal best throw of 9.14 meters on her fifth attempt, a truly remarkable throw, secures her first place, just 0.4 below the Paralympic record. Bhagyashri Jadhav is still in third. Now, Poland's Lucyna Kornobis is taking her turn.

Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: No Medal For The Indian

And that’s all for Bhagyashri Jadhav—no medal this time!

Lucyna Kornobis throws the best of 8.33 meters on her third attempt, securing the second position and pushing the Moroccan into the bronze medal spot, displacing Bhagyashri. With her best throw of 7.28 meters, the Indian slips to fourth place. Four more throwers are yet to compete, and the final rankings will be revealed soon.

Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: On Fourth!

With Germany's Charleen Kosche made her best throw of 7.22 meters, moving her into fifth place, Bhagyashri still holds the fourth position.

Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Final Ranking

So, the Women’s Shot Put F34 final concludes with Bhagyashri Jadhav finishing in fifth place with a throw of 7.28 meters. China claims the gold with Lijuan Zou’s best throw of 9.13 meters. Lucyna Kornobis earns the silver with a throw of 8.33 meters, while Saida Amoudi of Morocco takes bronze with her personal best of 7.80 meters.

Final ranking:

  1. China - Lijuan Zou - 9.14

  2. Poland - Lucyna Kornobys - 8.33

  3. Morocco - Saida Amoudi - 7.80

  4. China - Caiyun Zou - 7.52

  5. India - Bhagyashri Jhadhav - 7.28

  6. Germany - Charleen Kosche - 7.22

  7. Tunisia - Sawsen Ben Mbarek - 6.93

  8. Saudi Arabia - Sarah Aljumaah - 6.72

  9. Australia - Dayna Crees - 6.30

Medal Winners!

  1. China - Lijuan Zou - 9.14

  2. Poland - Lucyna Kornobys - 8.33

  3. Morocco - Saida Amoudi - 7.80

That's All From Women's Shot Put F34 Final

That concludes the Women's Shot Put F34 Final. Stay tuned for updates on other events at the Paralympics at Outlook.com

