Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Fifth With 7.28 Meters Throw

The women's shot put F34 final is slated to begin at 2:28pm IST. Bhagyashri, who had finished seventh in Tokyo three years ago, is aiming at an improved performance this time around. As this a seated-throw event, para athletes will take all their six attempts in one go. The highest-distance throw of each of the athletes will be considered for the final standings. Check out the detailed India schedule for today's events HERE.