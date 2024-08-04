Sports

Paris Olympics: Nishant Dev Bows Out In QF - In Pics

Debutant Nishant Dev (71kg) bowed out of the Olympic Games following a heartbreaking defeat to Mexico's Marco Verde Alvarez in the men's 71kg quarterfinal on Saturday. The 23-year-old world championship bronze medallist Indian lost by a 1-4 split verdict to his second seed Mexican opponent in the quarterfinal at the North Paris Arena. Nishant is the fifth Indian boxer to exit the Olympic Games. He would have become only the second male Indian boxer, after Vijender Singh, to clinch an Olympic medal had he managed to win the tie.

2024 Summer Olympics: Boxing Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos

Mexico's Marco Verde, right, celebrates after defeating India's DEV Nishant in their men's 71kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

1/6
Indias Nishant Dev
India's Nishant Dev Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Nishant Dev (in red) looks on after lost against Alvarez Marco Verde of Maxico during their men’s 71kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Paris, France .Nishant lost the match by 1-4.

2/6
Paris Olympics Games Boxing: Nishant Dev
Paris Olympics Games Boxing: Nishant Dev Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Nishant Dev (in red) and Alvarez Marco Verde of Maxico during their men’s 71kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Paris, France. Nishant lost the match by 1-4.

3/6
Paris Olympics Games Boxing: Alvarez Marco Verde
Paris Olympics Games Boxing: Alvarez Marco Verde Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Nishant Dev (in red) and Alvarez Marco Verde of Maxico during their men’s 71kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Paris, France. Nishant lost the match by 1-4.

4/6
Paris Olympics Games 2024 Boxing: Nishant Dev
Paris Olympics Games 2024 Boxing: Nishant Dev Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Nishant Dev (in red) and Alvarez Marco Verde of Maxico during their men’s 71kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Paris, France. Nishant lost the match by 1-4.

5/6
Paris Olympics Games 2024 Boxing: Alvarez Marco Verde
Paris Olympics Games 2024 Boxing: Alvarez Marco Verde Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Nishant Dev (Red) and Marco Verde of Maxico in men’s 71kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Paris, France.

6/6
Paris Olympics Games 2024
Paris Olympics Games 2024 Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Nishant Dev (Red) and Marco Verde of Maxico in men’s 71kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Paris, France.

