Sports

Paris Olympics: Nishant Dev Bows Out In QF - In Pics

Debutant Nishant Dev (71kg) bowed out of the Olympic Games following a heartbreaking defeat to Mexico's Marco Verde Alvarez in the men's 71kg quarterfinal on Saturday. The 23-year-old world championship bronze medallist Indian lost by a 1-4 split verdict to his second seed Mexican opponent in the quarterfinal at the North Paris Arena. Nishant is the fifth Indian boxer to exit the Olympic Games. He would have become only the second male Indian boxer, after Vijender Singh, to clinch an Olympic medal had he managed to win the tie.