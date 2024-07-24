Paris Olympic Games Village Also Has A Multi-faith Centre - Check Pictures

Hindu religious representative Pavitra Patel prays inside the Hindu room at the Multifaith Center in the Olympic Village, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Rabbi Moshe Lewin shows the Torah to buddhist monks in the inter-religious hall at the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
View of the Christian space in the inter-religious hall in the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
A Buddhist monk shows the Buddhist space to Muslim representative Najat Benali in the inter-religious hall at the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Rabbi Moshe Lewin shows the Torah to Muslim representative Najat Benali, with pink head covering, and to catholic priest Jason Nioka, left, in the inter-religious hall the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Idols of divinities are seen inside the Hindu room at the Multifaith Center in the Olympic Village, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Muslim representative Najat Benali, left, Rabbi Moshe Lewin, center, and Orthodox Christian priest Anton Gelyasov chat in the Jewish area of the inter-religious hall in the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.