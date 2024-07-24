Sports

Paris Olympic Games Village Also Has A Multi-faith Centre - Check Pictures

More than 14,000 athletes are participating in the Paris Olympic Games of 2024 and hosting them is the Games village set up across three communes in the north of the city: Saint-Ouen, Saint-Denis, and L'Ile-Saint-Denis. Apart from the usual facilities for the athletes and support staff, the Games village also has a multi-faith centre. Here you can check out some of the images from this mult-faith centre where people from different religions can pray.

Pavitra Patel prays inside the Hindu room | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Hindu religious representative Pavitra Patel prays inside the Hindu room at the Multifaith Center in the Olympic Village, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/7
Rabbi Moshe Lewin shows the Torah
Rabbi Moshe Lewin shows the Torah | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Rabbi Moshe Lewin shows the Torah to buddhist monks in the inter-religious hall at the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/7
View of the Christian space
View of the Christian space | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

View of the Christian space in the inter-religious hall in the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/7
View of the Buddhist space
View of the Buddhist space | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

A Buddhist monk shows the Buddhist space to Muslim representative Najat Benali in the inter-religious hall at the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/7
Rabbi shows the Torah to Muslim representative
Rabbi shows the Torah to Muslim representative | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Rabbi Moshe Lewin shows the Torah to Muslim representative Najat Benali, with pink head covering, and to catholic priest Jason Nioka, left, in the inter-religious hall the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/7
Hindu Idols at the Multifaith Center
Hindu Idols at the Multifaith Center | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Idols of divinities are seen inside the Hindu room at the Multifaith Center in the Olympic Village, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/7
Najat Benali, Moshe Lewin and Anton Gelyasov
Najat Benali, Moshe Lewin and Anton Gelyasov | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Muslim representative Najat Benali, left, Rabbi Moshe Lewin, center, and Orthodox Christian priest Anton Gelyasov chat in the Jewish area of the inter-religious hall in the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  2. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
  3. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Leaves It On ICC To Convince India To Travel To Pakistan
  4. England Vs West Indies, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  5. Washington Freedom Vs San Francisco Unicorns Qualifier Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics Games 2024: New Zealand Football Team Report Canada For Flying Drone Over Training
  2. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Alvaro Morata, Rodri Charged For Gibraltar Chant During Spain's Trophy Celebration
  4. La Liga: New Boss Hansi Flick Wants More Direct Approach From FC Barcelona
  5. English Premier League: Mohammed Salah Among Arne Slot's Liverpool Squad Ahead Of US Tour
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: UPSC Aspirant Electrocuted On Waterlogged Road In Delhi; Assam Flood Situation Improves
  2. Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange Suspends Indefinite Fast Over Maratha Quota Issue
  3. SC To Examine 'Right To Be Forgotten' Of Accused After Acquittal In Criminal Case
  4. IAS Puja Khedkar Fails To Report To Training Academy, Deadline Over Now
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Traffic Restrictions In Ghaziabad From July 27, Snarls Expected | Advisory Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Ali Fazal Joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Raj & DK’s New Series ‘Rakht Brahmand’
  2. Akshay Kumar Opens Up About His Back To Back Box Office Flops: You Have To Learn To See The Silver Lining
  3. 'Kill': Lakshya-Raghav Juyal Starrer Releases On OTT But Everyone Can't Watch It; Here's Why
  4. Ali Fazal Set To Star Opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Raj & DK's 'Rakht Brahmand'
  5. Ajith Kumar And 'KGF' Director Prasanth Neel In Talks To Collaborate On Two Films? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  2. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
  3. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
  4. Visiting Disneyland Paris? Here’s Everything You Should Know Before You Go
  5. 'With A Heavy Heart': US Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle Resigns Amid Backlash Over Trump Assassination Bid
World News
  1. France: 25-Year-Old Woman Gang-raped In Paris; Seeks Help At Kebab Shop | On Cam
  2. Nepal: Pilot Survives, All 18 Onboard Dead After Saurya Airlines Plane Crashes At Kathmandu's Tribhuvan Int'l Airport
  3. Netanyahu In US: Massive Protest Welcomes Israel PM; His Key Congress Address Today | Top Points
  4. July 21 World's Hottest Day In At Least 84 Years: European Climate Agency
  5. Trump Tells Palestinian President Everything Will Be Good
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  3. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  4. 'Aghast' Over Budget 2024, 4 CMs To Boycott NITI Aayog's July 27 Meet To Be Chaired By PM Modi
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Crawls To Rs 36.85 Crores
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Texas Super Kings Beat Seattle Orcas In MLC; Paris Olympics Football Event To Kick Off
  7. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Ali Fazal Joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Raj & DK’s New Series ‘Rakht Brahmand’
  8. Weather News LIVE: UPSC Aspirant Electrocuted On Waterlogged Road In Delhi; Assam Flood Situation Improves