Paris Olympic Games Village Also Has A Multi-faith Centre - Check Pictures

More than 14,000 athletes are participating in the Paris Olympic Games of 2024 and hosting them is the Games village set up across three communes in the north of the city: Saint-Ouen, Saint-Denis, and L'Ile-Saint-Denis. Apart from the usual facilities for the athletes and support staff, the Games village also has a multi-faith centre. Here you can check out some of the images from this mult-faith centre where people from different religions can pray.