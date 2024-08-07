Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates: Phogat, Avinash To Fight For Gold; Mirabhai Chanu Kicks-Off Campaign

Paris Olympics, Day 12 Live: Indian Athletics In Action
Marathon race walk mixed relay final - Priyanka and Suraj Panwar (11:00 AM)
Men's high jimp qualification - Sarvesh Anil Khushare (1:35 PM)
Women's 100m hurdles Round 1 - Jyothi Yarraji (1:45 PM)
Women's javelin throw qualification - Annu Rani (1:55 PM)
Men's triple jump qualification - Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel (10:45 PM)
3000m men's steeplechase final - Avinash Sable (1:13 AM)
Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates
Welcome! A super busy day awaits for India at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with two massive gold medals up for grabs. Is it time for here, we, gold?