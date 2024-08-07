Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates: Phogat, Avinash To Fight For Gold; Mirabhai Chanu Kicks-Off Campaign

India's Vinesh Phogat Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Welcome to our live coverage of the 12th day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. All eyes will be on Vinesh Phogat who will compete in the 50 kg women’s freestyle gold medal bout. In athletics, Avinash Sable will be in action in the 3000m steeplechase final. Priyanka and Suraj Panwar will compete in the marathon race walk mixed relay final, while India’s women’s table tennis team will battle it out in the quarter-final. Catch all the live action and play-by-play updates from day 12, here

LIVE UPDATES

7 Aug 2024, 09:38:17 am IST Paris Olympics, Day 12 Live: Indian Athletics In Action Marathon race walk mixed relay final - Priyanka and Suraj Panwar (11:00 AM) Men's high jimp qualification - Sarvesh Anil Khushare (1:35 PM) Women's 100m hurdles Round 1 - Jyothi Yarraji (1:45 PM) Women's javelin throw qualification - Annu Rani (1:55 PM) Men's triple jump qualification - Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel (10:45 PM) 3000m men's steeplechase final - Avinash Sable (1:13 AM)