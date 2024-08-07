Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare will compete in the qualification round at the Paris Olympics today, August 7. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
A total of 32 athletes are competing in the Men's High Jump event at the Summer Games 2024. Nine of these athletes have already qualified by surpassing the entry mark of 2.33 meters in the preliminary round.
At 5 feet 10 inches tall, Sarvesh might be considered one of the shorter competitors in high jump events, but he stands as a lone warrior representing India. Placed in Group B, Sarvesh is gearing up for the action.
When is Sarvesh Kushare Men's High Jump Qualification At Paris Olympics?
The Men's High Jump Qualification At Paris Olympics 2024 will begin at 1:35 PM IST on August 7, Wednesday.
Where to Watch Sarvesh Kushare Men's High Jump Qualification At Paris Olympics?
Sarvesh Kushare's Men's High Jump Qualification event At Paris Olympics will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.