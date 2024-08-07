Other Sports

India Vs Germany Live Streaming, Table Tennis Women's Team Paris Olympics 2024: When, Where To Watch

India Vs Germany, Table Tennis Women's Team Paris Olympics 2024 match will begin at 1:35 PM IST on August 7, Wednesday


India's Archana Girish Kamath, right, and Sreeja Akula play against Romania's Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara during a women's teams round of 16 table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
After missing out on medals in the individual Table Tennis events, the Indian women's team is aiming for a medal in the team competition at the Paris Olympics 2024. Today (August 7, Wednesday), they will face Germany in the quarterfinals. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Team India features the talents of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath. They are coming off a 3-2 win over Romania 3-2 in the round of 16. Manika Batra claimed victory in both of her singles matches and the doubles pair of Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath as well won their ties.

Speaking of the German team, they have Shan Xiaona, Yuan Wan, and Annett Kauffman making a strong team that has defeated the USA 3-2 in their round of 16 match.

When Is India Vs Germany, Table Tennis Women's Team Paris Olympics 2024?

Where To Watch India Vs Germany, Table Tennis Women's Team Paris Olympics 2024?

India Vs Germany, Table Tennis Women's Team event at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.

