Sports

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: All-Round Raza Helps ZIM Upset PAK By 80 Runs In Rain-Hit Match

All-rounder Sikandar Raza inspired Zimbabwe to a stunning 80-run win on the DLS method in the rain-affected first one-day international against a new-look Pakistan white-ball team on Sunday (November 24, 2024). Raza made a crucial 39 runs and lifted Zimbabwe from a precarious 125-7 to 205 all out by sharing a 62-run eighth wicket stand with No. 9 batter Richard Ngarava, who top-scored with 48. Under overcast conditions, Raza (2-7) picked up two wickets in one over as Pakistan limped to 60-6 in 21 overs before it rained and denied further play as Zimbabwe took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura

Zimbabwe cricket team celebrate a wicket during the first of the ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

1/6
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Pakistan's Saim Ayub, plays a ball during the ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

2/6
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st ODI
Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan plays a ball on the first day of the ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

3/6
Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st ODI | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Pakistan's, Kamran Ghulan, right, plays a stroke, in front of Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani, left, on the first day of the ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe,

4/6
Pakistan Zimbabwe ODI Cricket
Zimbabwe Pakistan ODI Cricket | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique signs an autograph for a young spectator during the ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

5/6
Zimbabwe Pakistan ODI Cricket
Pakistan Zimbabwe ODI Cricket | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava plays a ball on the first day of the ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

6/6
| Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Zimbabwe's Sikandar plays a ball during the first ODI cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.()

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test Day 4: Nitish Kumar Reddy Takes Maiden Wicket As Marsh Goes For 47; AUS - 182/7 In 44.1 Overs
  2. SMAT 2024 Round 2 Live Score: Mandeep Singh's Tripura Set 186-Run Target For Karnataka; Hyderabad Face Bengal
  3. IPL 2025 Auction: Updated Squads, Purse Left, RTMs Remaining For All 10 Teams After Day 1
  4. Who Is Rasikh Salam Dar, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 1 Of IPL 2025 Auction
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Pips Shreyas Iyer To Become Costliest-Ever Player At INR 27 Crore
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  2. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
  4. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  5. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP: 3 Dead After Car Falls From Broken Bridge, Misled By GPS Navigation
  2. Misogyny, Harassment Haunt Kashmiri Women On Social Media Platforms  
  3. UP Bypolls: Akhilesh, Mayawati Allege Rigging, BJP Leaders Counter Claims
  4. November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More
  5. Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Resigns, To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term On Nov 28
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  2. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  3. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  4. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  5. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
World News
  1. A Look At Israel's Crackdown On Media As It Sanctions Haaretz
  2. West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire
  3. Israel Alleges 'Antisemitic' Act After Missing Rabbi Found Dead In UAE; 3 Arrested
  4. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  5. Musk, Ramaswamy Team Will Be Biggest Threat For Beijing, Warns Chinese Advisor
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 25, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test Day 4: Nitish Kumar Reddy Takes Maiden Wicket As Marsh Goes For 47; AUS - 182/7 In 44.1 Overs
  3. SMAT 2024 Round 2 Live Score: Mandeep Singh's Tripura Set 186-Run Target For Karnataka; Hyderabad Face Bengal
  4. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  5. West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire
  6. Puneri Paltan Beat Bengal Warriorz 51-34 In PKL 11
  7. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Announces New Media Rights Partnership With Sony Pictures Networks India
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs