Zimbabwe cricket team celebrate a wicket during the first of the ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Pakistan's Saim Ayub, plays a ball during the ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan plays a ball on the first day of the ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Pakistan's, Kamran Ghulan, right, plays a stroke, in front of Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani, left, on the first day of the ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe,
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique signs an autograph for a young spectator during the ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava plays a ball on the first day of the ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe's Sikandar plays a ball during the first ODI cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.()