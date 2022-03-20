PAK Vs AUS: Pakistan Vs Australia White-Ball Series Shifted From Rawalpindi To Lahore

The cricket boards of Pakistan and Australia have mutually agreed to shift the four-match white-ball series from Rawalpindi to Lahore due to political unrest in the federal capital. (More Cricket News)

Opposition lawmakers recently submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former cricketing great, in the National Assembly.

Both opposition and the government have planned big rallies in Islamabad later this month although the speaker of the National Assembly has not yet set the date for a vote on the no-confidence motion.

Pakistan interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said on Friday that the four one-day internationals and a one-off Twenty20 between Pakistan and Australia were set to be moved to Lahore from Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi adjoins Islamabad and hosted Australia’s first test in Pakistan in 24 years earlier this month.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Saturday that it discussed moving the venue for limited-overs series with Cricket Australia and they “have mutually agreed to shift the white-ball matches.”

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the third and final Test starting Monday. The three ODIs are scheduled for March 29, March 31 and April 2 and the T20 on April 5.