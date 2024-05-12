Other Sports

World Olympic Games Qualifiers: Aman Only Male Wrestler To Win Quota; Jaideep, Sujeet Bow Out

It will be interesting to see if the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) holds trials to pick the Indian team or allows the quota winners to represent the country at the Games, starting July 26

aman sehrawat twitter 1
Aman Sehrawat is the only Indian male wrestler to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X/ @FirstpostSports
info_icon

Sujeet Kalkal and Jaideep Ahlawat resisted their respective rivals well at the World Qualifiers on Sunday but could not add more quotas to India's kitty for the Paris Olympic Games, where the country will have only one male wrestler presenting his challenge. (More Sports News)

In his crucial 65kg bronze medal contest, Sujeet matched USA's Zain Allen Retherford in terms of skills but conceded a takedown on counter attack to lose 2-2 on criteria.

It was Sujeet who got on board first with a tremendous counter-attack move. He was about to concede points on takedown but surprised the American with his quick counter and led the bout for a considerable period.

Looking for another take-down, he went after Retherford but it was now the turn of the American to pull off a counter move as he got the take-down near the end of the circle.

Retherford maintained the scoreline to walk out a winner.

Sujeet's defeat also means that if Bajrang Punia, who has been suspended for refusing to provide a sample for a dope test, had any hopes of making it to Paris, they have been dashed.

Aman Sehrawat is the first Indian male wrestler to secure a berth for the Paris Games. - Photo: X/ @RevSportz
World Olympic Games Qualifiers: Aman Sehrawat Locks Paris Quota, Deepak Punia Eliminated

BY PTI

Jaideep was also in the fray on Sunday and began with a technically superior win in his 74kg repechage round clash against Turkmenistan's Arslan Amanmyradov.

However, he could not do much against home favourite Soner Demirtas, losing the bronze match 1-2.

India will have six wrestlers in its contingent in Paris with five quotas coming through women.

Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) qualified for Paris Games at different qualifying events.

It will be interesting to see if the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) holds trials to pick the Indian team or allows the quota winners to represent the country at the Games, starting July 26.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Burglar Held; His Mom Who Made Him Consume Drugs Before Committing Crime On Run
  2. Weather Updates: Relief From Scorching Heat Expected In Several States As Heavy Rain Likely Soon
  3. Met Dept Predicts Rainfall For Parts Of Andhra Pradesh On May 13
  4. Madhya Pradesh: Poll-Related Seizures Cross Rs 296 Crore Mark
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 12: Kejriwal Promises 10 Poll Guarantees, Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Isreal, Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer Released And More
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Broken News 2’: 5 Compelling Factors That Make This Newsroom Drama Binge-Worthy
  2. Chris Hemsworth Wishes 'Happy Mother's Day' To Wife Elsa Pataky, and Mom Leonie
  3. Navneet Malik Says His Mom Taught Him To Think From Heart, Aspire To Become A Pure Soul
  4. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Switzerland’s Nemo Wins Music Battle With ‘The Code’ – View Pics
  5. Brooke Shields Says One Is Never Relieved As A Parent: ‘There Are Always New Worries’
Sports News
  1. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Tristan Stubbs Falls, Delhi Capitals Six Wickets Down
  2. Keylor Navas To League Paris Saint-Germain At The Of 2023-24 Season
  3. World Olympic Games Qualifiers: Aman Only Male Wrestler To Win Quota; Jaideep, Sujeet Bow Out
  4. West Brom 0-0 Southampton: Championship Play-Off Semi-Final Set For Decisive Second Leg
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Alejandro Tabilo: World No. 1 Reacts After Italian Open Exit
World News
  1. Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Mexico-Guatemala Border
  2. Minnesota Unveils New State Flag. But What Will Happen To The Old One?
  3. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
  4. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  5. Israel Attack | April 14 Highlights: Iranian Leaders Say Their Retaliation Is Over, Unless Israel Strikes Back
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail