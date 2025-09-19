India's latest javelin throw sensation Sachin Yadav already knew Neeraj Chopra had a back issue during the final of the men's javelin throw competition at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Thursday. Despite overshadowing some of the elites of the javelin throw world, Yadav was unsatisfied as India could not win a medal.
Yadav's first-round throw of 86.27m was a personal best and helped him finish fourth in Tokyo. He was ahead of the two-time Olympic medallist Chopra (84.03m), reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem (82.75m) and Diamond League trophy winner Julian Weber (86.11m). Yadav said that even as he knew Chopra had a back issue, he felt that the Indian star would find a good throw to come into reckoning for medal.
Chopra ultimately finished eighth. This was for the first time in more than four years that Chopra had finished outside the top two in javelin throw competitions.
'Me and Neeraj bhai kept talking'
"Me and Neeraj bhai kept talking during the final. After my first throw, he told me we should get two medals. I knew he was dealing with a back problem but he must be hoping that he would pull off a good throw somehow," Yadav told PTI on Friday.
"I was trying to better my first round throw but at the same time I felt sad for Neeraj bhai. It was the first time he was not on podium (since Tokyo Olympics in 2021). In any case, our country was to win a medal. That also did not happen, so I felt bad."
Yadav rues missed chances
Yadav felt he let the medal slip out of his hands after not improving on his first attempt. His second throw was a foul and the remaining four measured 85.71m, 84.90m, 85.96m and 80.95m.
"The opening throw went very well. Weather conditions were good, my body was in great shape and execution was near perfect. The moment I saw my javelin land, I thought I can win a medal. I was confident I would pull off at least one throw of 87m," Yadav told PTI from Tokyo.
"I was competing against the world's best and naturally your performance gets better. But I could not improve my first throw in next five attempts despite trying my best. So, I feel I let slip a World Championships medal," the 25-year-old rued.
With PTI Inputs