WNBA: Atlanta Dream Grab Second Spot In Standings

Atlanta Dream are second in the WNBA standings
The Atlanta Dream stand alone in second place in the WNBA standings after using a big second half to defeat the lowly Connecticut Sun 87-62 on Monday.
Atlanta (29-14) were ahead by just two points at half-time before outscoring visiting Connecticut 42-19 in the final two quarters to help Karl Smesko set a WNBA record for wins by a first-year coach.
The Dream took a one-half-game lead over the Las Vegas Aces, who have won a franchise-record 14 straight contests, for the No. 2 seed in the play-offs.
Atlanta visit Connecticut (11-32) on Wednesday to conclude the most successful regular season in franchise history after never winning more than 23 games in any single campaign.
Las Vegas, meanwhile, close their regular season with a home matchup against the Chicago Sky (10-32) on Tuesday before visiting the Los Angeles Sparks (20-22) on Thursday.
Rhyne Howard led the way for the Dream on Monday with 18 points, six assists and five rebounds. She was one of five Atlanta players to score in double figures, along with Allisha Gray (15), Naz Hillmon (14), Maya Caldwell (11) and Brittney Griner (10).
Hillmon added five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Saniya Rivers scored 16 and Aneesah Morrow had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Sun, who will miss the play-offs for the first time since 2016 after winning at least 25 games in each of the previous four seasons – including a four-game loss to the Aces in the 2022 WNBA Finals.