WNBA: Nneka Ogwumike’s Buzzer-beat Lifts Seattle Storm Over Washington Mystics

The Seattle Storm congratulate teammate Nneka Ogwumike #3 on her game winning basket against the Washington Mystics after the game at Carefirst Arena on August 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Seattle Storm defeated the Washington Mystics 84-82.

