WNBA Wrap: Rhyne Howard Stars In Atlanta Dream's Victory; Indiana Fever Edge Closer To Playoffs

Rhyne Howard scored 37 points with a WNBA record-tying nine 3-pointers and the Atlanta Dream matched the franchise record with 19 3s in a 104-85 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks 104-85 on Friday night.
Howard had three attempts at the record, which she already shared with Kelsey Mitchell (2019), Jewell Loyd (2023) and Arike Ogunbowale (2024). She is the first to accomplish the feat twice, both this season.
Atlanta (28-14), which clinched home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs, tied the team record on Jordin Canada's shot with 1:44 to play. New York hit 19 3-pointers twice this season and Las Vegas had 23 3s in a playoff game.
Maya Caldwell hit five 3s and scored 19 points for Atlanta and Brionna Jones added 12. The Dream were 19 for 39 from the arc.
Dearica Hamby scored 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting for the Sparks (19-22), who are 2 1/2 games behind Indiana and Seattle, who both have an easier remaining schedule. Kelsey Plum added 20 points and Rickea Jackson 17.
Fever finish season sweep of Sky
Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points, Natasha Howard added 18 and the Indiana Fever moved closer to securing a playoff berth with a 97-77 win over the Chicago Sky in a matchup that was missing both teams' marquee players.
The Fever announced Thursday that Caitlin Clark would miss the rest of the season with a groin injury. She hasn't played since July 15. The Sky were without Angel Reese, the league's leading rebounder, after she picked up her eighth technical foul in her last game, meaning an automatic one-game suspension.
Then, Chicago announced Reese would miss a half game with a team suspension for comments detrimental to the club. Earlier in the week, Reese complained about losing and hinted she would be willing to move on if the team doesn't start winning.
Indiana went 5-0 against Chicago this season, winning by an average of 24 points. The Fever need one win or a Sparks loss to secure a playoff spot.
Odyssey Sims scored 13 points and Aliyah Boston 11 for the Fever (22-20), who moved 2 1/2 games ahead of Los Angeles in the race for the final playoff spot.
Stewart, Fiebich lead Liberty over Storm
Breanna Stewart scored 13 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter and Leonie Fiebich matched her career-high with 21 as the New York Liberty prevented the Seattle Storm from clinching a playoff berth with an 84-76 win.
Kennedy Burke added 13 points for New York (25-17), which ended a two-game losing streak and a five-game skid on the road.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points for Seattle (22-21), which still needs one win or a Sparks loss to clinch the final playoff spot. Skylar Diggins added 14 points.
Seattle pulled to 74-72 with 3:22 to go but could get no closer as the Liberty successfully challenged two fouls in the last 1:42. The last one changed an offensive foul on Stewart into a shooting foul and her free throw made it 79-74 with 46.8 to play.