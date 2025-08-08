Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts after a turnover against the Indiana Fever during the second half of the WNBA game at PHX Arena on August 07, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts after a turnover against the Indiana Fever during the second half of the WNBA game at PHX Arena on August 07, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.