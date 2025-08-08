WNBA Wrap: Alyssa Thomas Bags Third Straight Triple-Double In Mercury's Win; Dream Ease Past Sky

Elsewhere, Dearica Hamby scored 21 points, Rickea Jackson added 20 points and Kelsey Plum had 18, as the Los Angeles Sparks topped the Connecticut Sun 102-91

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury
Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts after a turnover against the Indiana Fever during the second half of the WNBA game at PHX Arena on August 07, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Alyssa Thomas notches up her 19th career triple-double, becoming the first in WNBA history to claim three on the trot

  •  Allisha Gray, Jordin Canada help the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 86-65

  • Los Angeles Sparks clinch their eighth win in nine games

Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to become the first WNBA player with three straight triple-doubles, and the Phoenix Mercury defeated the Indiana Fever 95-60 on Thursday night for their third consecutive victory.

Thomas secured her 19th career triple-double with 3:47 left on a pass to the corner for DeWanna Bonner's 3-pointer. Thomas has 41 points, 33 rebounds and 32 assists in her last three games.

Bonner finished with a season-high 23 points. Satou Sabally had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Kahleah Copper scored 11 for Phoenix (19-11).

Sophie Cunningham scored 18 points and shot 5 of 8 on 3-pointers for Indiana (17-14). Kelsey Mitchell added 12 points. Caitlin Clark (right groin) missed her ninth straight game.

Surging Dream roll past Sky

Allisha Gray scored 25 points, Jordin Canada had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, and the Atlanta Dream controlled the second half and beat the Chicago Sky 86-65 for their fourth straight victory.

Atlanta trailed 34-28 at halftime before scoring the first 10 points of the third quarter to take its first lead of the game. The Dream outscored the Sky 32-18 in the third to take a 60-52 lead.

Las Vegas Aces centre A'ja Wilson celebrates. - null
Valkyries 72-78 Aces, WNBA: A'Ja Wilson Leads Las Vegas To Road Win Over Golden State

BY Stats Perform

Jordin Canada gave Atlanta the first double-digit lead of the game at 74-63 with 5:47 left in the fourth.

Te-Hina Paopao added 12 points and Nia Coffey scored 10 off the bench for Atlanta (19-11). Gray and Paopao each made three of the Dream’s nine 3-pointers.

Rachel Banham led Chicago (8-22) with 18 points. Kamilla Cardoso had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Angel Reese (back) did not play for the seventh time in the last nine games.

Sparks down Sun to stay hot

Dearica Hamby scored 21 points, Rickea Jackson added 20 points and Kelsey Plum had 18, and the Los Angeles Sparks topped the Connecticut Sun 102-91 for their eighth win in nine games.

Los Angeles (14-15) scored 100-plus points for the fifth time in the last six games behind six players with double-digit scoring. Cameron Brink scored all 11 of her points in the second half, and Azura Stevens and Julie Allemand each had 10.

Allemand secured her first career triple-double on a layup with 1:11 left in the fourth quarter. She also had 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey each scored 19 points for Connecticut (5-24). Bria Hartley added 16 points and Leila Lacan had 10 points and seven assists.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance