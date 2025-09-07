WNBA: In Conversation With The Best Shooters, Says Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard

Howard lit up the court with 37 points as the Atlanta Dream cruised to a 104-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, clinching home-court advantage for the opening round of the playoffs

Rhyne Howard claimed that she was “in the conversation with the best shooters” after tying the WNBA single-game record with nine three-pointers, becoming the first player in league history to hit that mark more than once.

Howard lit up the court with 37 points as the Atlanta Dream cruised to a 104-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, clinching home-court advantage for the opening round of the playoffs.

She connected on 13-of-26 field goals, including nine-of-17 from deep, matching a feat she accomplished earlier this season against the Chicago Sky—both games taking place at home in Atlanta.

Throughout the contest, Howard netted five threes in the first quarter alone and finished the first half with 29 points, setting the tone early and never letting up.

Despite missing 11 games due to a knee injury, Howard has notched 97 total three-pointers this season.

“I think it forces people to put me in that conversation with the best shooters," declared Howard.

"Because you can't leave that off. Nobody's ever done it until I got here.

“Everybody was like, ‘[coach Karl Smesko] likes threes and layups.’ Everybody knows I like threes. I’m going to get them up, but the fact that I can still continue to hit them consistently, that’s the most important part.”

Atlanta’s coach Smesko added: “It was just a remarkable game by Rhy. You get a sense she’s feeling real comfortable about her release, and she’s being aggressive, looking for good shots. When she really gets in a rhythm, she can go on some pretty amazing streaks like she did today.”

