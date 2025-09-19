WNBA 2025: Alanna Smith, A’ja Wilson Named Co-Defensive Players Of The Year

Minnesota Lynx's Alanna Smith and Las Vegas Aces’ A'ja Wilson have made WNBA history as the first co-winners of Defensive Player of the Year award

The Minnesota Lynx's Alanna Smith and Las Vegas Aces’ A'ja Wilson have been named 2025 WNBA Co-Defensive Players of the Year.
  • Alanna Smith and A'ja Wilson named WNBA Co-Defensive Players of the Year

  • Smith earns first honour; Wilson wins third consecutive award

  • Wilson led the league in blocks and rebounds this season

  • Minnesota Lynx achieved best record at 34-10 with Smith's help

For the first time in WNBA history, two players share top defensive honours.

Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson were named the 2025 WNBA Co-Defensive Players of the Year on Thursday.

They each received 29 votes from a panel of 72 sportswriters and broadcasters. Seattle Storm guard Gabby Williams received the next-most votes with nine.

This is the first WNBA Defensive Player of the Year for Smith, who is in her seventh season and was an All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2024.

Wilson, meanwhile, was also voted as the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023, and has been named to the All-Defensive First Team three times.

Wilson led the WNBA in blocks per game (2.3), total rebounds (407) and defensive rebounds (316). The eight-year veteran ranked second in rebounds per game (10.2) and fourth in steals per game (1.6).

Not only is Wilson dominant on the defensive end, but the three-time WNBA MVP also led the league in points per game (23.4) in helping lead the Aces to a 30-14 record in the regular season.

Smith, meanwhile, helped the Lynx secure the WNBA's top record at 34-10 and advance to the semi-finals after ousting the Golden State Valkyries in the first round.

Minnesota had the league's top-ranked defence in the regular season with Smith ranking second overall in combined steals and blocks with 135 - 21 fewer than Wilson.

