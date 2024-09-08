Other Sports

Who Is Navdeep Singh? Historic Gold Medallist In Men's F41 Javelin Throw At Paris Paralympics 2024

Navdeep becomes the first Indian to clinch a gold medal for his nation in the men's javelin F41 category in the Paralympics

Paris Paralympics, Navdeep Singh, X Photo
India's Navdeep Singh celebrates his gold medal triumph. Photo: X
info_icon

India's Navdeep Singh's silver medal was upgraded to gold after Iran's Beit Sayah Sadegh was disqualified following a dramatic men's javelin throw F41 final at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday. This was India's first-ever gold medal in the men's javelin F41 category. (Full Coverage|More Sports News)

Starting the competition with a foul, the 23-year-old para-athlete from Haryana, who had finished fourth at the Tokyo Games three years ago, came up with a throw of 46.39 metres in his second attempt, propelling him to the second place. But it was his third throw that electrified the stadium.

With a monstrous throw of 47.32 metres, Navdeep shattered the Paralympic record and surged into lead, only for Sadegh to better the Indian's mark and clinch the gold with a record-breaking effort of 47.64 metres in his fifth attempt.

Who Is Navdeep Singh?

Navdeep hails from Panipat, Haryana. The 23-year-old para athlete, who had to overcome challenges due to his short stature, excelled in the world of sports. Despite the height, Navdeep never lost hope and would go on to pursue his passion for athletics.

Haider Ali. - X/PakinFrance
Who Is Haider Ali, Man Who Put PAK On Paris Paralympics Medal Tally With Country's Sole Bronze

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Speaking about his educational background, Navdeep has completed his education at Unique Public School and Delhi University, where he studied B.A. Hindi (Hons.).

Taking inspiration from his father, who was a national-level wrestler and a Gram Sachiv, Navdeep was employed as an Inspector in the Income Tax Department in Bengaluru.

Navdeep's career in sports started off in athletics wherein he would purely focus on javelin throw. He received personal coaching in 2017 and made his international debut at the Asian Para Games 2023 wherein he would go on to win gold in javelin throw.

Navdeep has won five gold medals at the national level. In 2021, Navdeep participated in the Fazza International Championship in Dubai and secured the gold medal.

Navdeep's achievements:

  • Tokyo Paralympics (2020) – 4th position

  • Asian Para Games (2022) – 4th position

  • World Para Athletics Championship (2024)– Bronze Medal

  • U20 World Para Athletics Championship (2019)– Gold Medal

  • Desert Challenge Cup, USA (2022) – Gold Medal

  • Marrakech Grand Prix (2022) – Silver Medal

  • Paris Paralympics (2024) – Gold Medal

Notably, Navdeep Singh got a lot of government interventions and facilities for his practice and preparation for tournaments.

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Australia Ease To Series Sweep Of Scotland
  2. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mandis Frustrate England On Day Two
  3. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2: Complacency Not An Issue In England Display, Insists Olly Stone
  4. Andrew Flintoff Appointed As New Head Coach Of England Lions
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan Hand India B Control Against India A
Football News
  1. Portugal Boss Roberto Martinez: Cristiano Ronaldo's 900 Goals An Inspiration For Future Generations
  2. Rodri 'Will Have To Start Playing', Says Spain Boss Luis De La Fuente
  3. Carlo Ancelotti To Continue Coaching 'Until The Fire Dies Down'
  4. Arsenal 1-0 Rosenborg, UEFA Women's Champions League: Frida Maanum's Heroics Lead to Victory
  5. UEFA Nations League: Kevin De Bruyne Ready To Take Centre-Stage On Manchester City Return
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Topples Jessica Pegula In Flushing Meadows Thriller
  2. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka
  3. US Open 2024: Semi-Finalist Jack Draper Feels He Belongs At Highest Level
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner 'Relaxed' About Wrist Issue Ahead Of Final
  5. Taylor Fritz Rallies To Beat Frances Tiafoe; Jannik Sinner Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  3. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  4. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  5. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Hundreds Of Prisoners In Limbo As Rajasthan Govt Allots Open Jail Land To Hospital
  2. Is Sub-Classification Of Dalits A Necessary Tool Or A Divisive Force?
  3. India’s Air Quality Improved In 2022, But Still At Concerning Levels
  4. No NRC, No Aadhaar: Assam CM Announces New Mandate | Key Details
  5. 25 Years Later, Pak Army Chief Admits To Their Role In Kargil War | A Look Back At Operation Vijay
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, Active Shooter Situation Reported At I-75 In Kentucky | Manhunt On
  2. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  3. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  4. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  5. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
World News
  1. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, Active Shooter Situation Reported At I-75 In Kentucky | Manhunt On
  2. Will The 'God Of Chaos' Asteroid Hit Earth? New Study Reveals Shocking Possibility | Explained
  3. China Ends International Adoption Program, Leaving Hundreds Of US Families In Limbo | Here's Why
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens In Gaza; Tel Aviv Accused Of 'Starvation Campaign' On Palestinians
  5. Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Drones In Aerial Attack; Italy Asserts Support For Kyiv | Latest Updates
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs