Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected the Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for an Olympic silver medal after she was disqualified for being 100 grams over the weight limit. (More Sports News)
The CAS emphasised strict adherence to the weight rules, and Vinesh, who sought for a joint-silver, announced her retirement.
Let us have a look at how the Indian cases have fared at the CAS over the years
Rahul Kumar, Saket Wali, ASF, OCA, and WSF - 2014
ASF - Asian Squash Federation
OCA - Olympic Council of Asia
WSF - World Squash Federation
The squash players Rahul Kumar and Saket Wali's appeal for redoing the 2014 Incheon Asian Games draw to the Court of Arbitration for Sport did not go through.
Amar Muralidhar, NADA and ISM - 2015
NADA - National Anti-Doping Agency
ISM - Indian Sports Ministry
Indian swimmer Amar Muralidar was banned for two years after being tested positive for a banned substance. However, he appealed that the sample was not processed in the right manner.
Dutee Chand, AFI, IAAF - 2015
AFI - Athletics Federation of India
IAAF - International Association of Athletics Federation
After being dropped from National selection due to alleged claims of hyperandrogenism, leaving the Indian track and field athlete Dutee Chand ineligible to take part in the women’s events, she proceeded towards the CAS route.
The court removed her suspension and also gave the Athletics Federation of India as well as the International Association of Athletics Federation two years to provide proper evidence that hyperandrogenism gave an advantage.
Royal Wahingdoh FC, Othello Banei, DRC - 2016
DRC - Dispute Resolution Chamber
Royal Wahingdoh FC and Othello Banei entered a professional player contract. However, the contract was terminated under circumstances disputed amongst parties on whether the contract had expired or been terminated.
Hyderabad FC, Nestor Jesus Gordillo Benitez - 2021
Hyderabad FC appealed the Dispute Resolution Chamber’s (DRC) decision which had asked the club to compensate the Spaniard Nestor Jesus Gordillo Benitez for a breach of contract.
East Bengal, Jamie Santos Colado - 2021
East Bengal appealed against the decision of the Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) which said that it had to clear the remaining dues of Spanish midfielder Jamie Santos Colado after ending his contract.
East Bengal, Omid Singh - 2021
East Bengal had again appealed against a decision by the Dispute Resolution Chamber that asked the club to play the Iranian midfielder Omid Singh after ending his contract.
Akkunji Ashwini, Priyanka Panwan, Tiana Mary Thomas, Sini Jose, IAAF, AFI - 2012
Ashwini, Priyanka, Tiana and Jose were all imposed reduced one-year suspensions for doping on coaching advice for taking a banned substance. The decision was upheld, and two-year suspension was imposed.
Mandeep Kaur, Jauna Murmu, IAAF, AFI - 2012
It was the same case with sprinters Mandeep Kaur and Jauna Murmu as they were given one-year suspension orders for taking a banned substance on advice. However, they also had to face a two-year suspension.
Nirupama Devi Laishram, WADA, NADA - 2013
WADA - World Anti-Doping Agency
NADA - National Anti-Doping Agency
Nirupama Devi Laishram was tested positive for a banned substance. However, was reprimanded without a suspension order.
WADA, then appealed the decision to the CAS and it was upheld, with a two-year suspension handed.
IHF - Indian Hocket Federation
FIH - Federation of International Hockey
The Indian Hockey Federation appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport seeking it to be recognised as the Indian representative in the International Hockey Federation. However, it was dismissed.
Geeta Rani, WADA, NADA - 2016
After Geeta Rani was suspended by the NADA for two years for being tested positive for a banned substance, WADA moved it to the CAS and the decision was upheld, and the suspension increased to four years.
Mhaskar Meghali, WADA, NADA - 2016
Mhaskar Meghali was tested positive for a banned substance, and was handed a reduced one-year suspension by NADA on the basis of prescribed medication. However, the decision was upheld and a four-year ban was given.
Narsingh Yadav, NADA, WADA - 2016
WADA challenged NADA that Narsingh Yadav was a positive test victim prior to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. However, he was suspended for four years.
Dane Pereira, WADA, NADA - 2017
Dane Pereira was tested positive for a banned substance and had received a reduced suspension on the basis of prescribed medicine for a knee injury. However, it was upheld and a four-year suspension was given.
The CAS is an independent institution of any sports organisation which provides for services in order to facilitate the settlement of sports-related disputes through arbitration or mediation.