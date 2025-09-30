Vijay Kumar Malhotra: Indian Archery's Godfather And IOA's Former Stop-Gap Chief Passes Away At 93

Aside from being a seasoned politician, veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra was also an accomplished sports administrator and will be remembered as the man who introduced and moulded archery into a top sport in the country. He passed away at 93

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
VK Malhotra: Indian Archerys Godfather And IOAs Former Stop-Gap Chief Passes Away At 93
Malhotra, who passed away on Tuesday here at the age of 93 due to age-related ailments, was the go to man for interim charge in the highest echelons of Indian sport during his hey days. Photo: X/ArvinderLovely
info_icon

Aside from being a seasoned politician, veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra was also an accomplished sports administrator and will be remembered as the man who introduced and moulded archery into a top sport in the country.

Malhotra, who passed away on Tuesday here at the age of 93 due to age-related ailments, was the go to man for interim charge in the highest echelons of Indian sport during his hey days.

He was made an acting president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) from April 26, 2011 to December 5, 2012 after Suresh Kalmadi was arrested in the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption scandal.

Known to be a clean, and non-confrontational administrator, he guided the IOA through a difficult time when the country's sporting image was battered by the 2010 CWG scandal.

He, in fact, managed to bring a semblance of sanity to the IOA administration during the brief period under his watch. He largely stayed away from the murky politics of the faction-ridden body.

A soft spoken and genial person, Malhotra loved interacting with the media at his official residence in Delhi. His interim tenure was followed by an election which eventually led to the suspension of the IOA by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Related Content
Related Content

The election of Abhay Singh Chautala as president and Lalit Bhanot as secretary general led to a ban on the IOA on December 4, 2012, only to be revoked by the IOC on February 11, 2014. Malhotra eventually became a life president of the IOA.

He was also the Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent during the Tehran Asian Games in 1974.

Indian archery was, however, nurtured by Malhotra, and he was the national federation's president for more than 40 years -- from 1973 to 2015.

Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had served as AAI executive committee members under him.

Formed in 1973, a year after the sport was chosen to become an Olympic discipline in the 1972 Munich Games, it was under Archery Association of India (AAI) that archery took roots in India through the perseverant efforts of Malhotra, who was also the Chief Executive Councillor of Delhi at that time.

The idea germinated during Malhotra's stint with the Indian contingent in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

According to old-timers who have been associated with him, Malhotra saw the absence of Indian archers in Munich and on his return he established the Archery Association of India.

Under his efforts as founding president of AAI, the first Senior National Archery Championship was held in Delhi in April, 1973, which was quite a spectacle with about 50 men and women participating with bows and arrows made of bamboo.

Malhotra and then AAI Secretary General Gopesh Mehra introduced archery in Asia, and Asian Archery Federation (now known as World Archery Asia) was formed in Bangkok during the Asian Games in 1978.

Malhotra was elected as the first president and PN Mukherjee as the first Secretary General of that body. India organised the maiden Asian meet in then Calcutta in 1980. It was Malhotra who took the initiative to conduct the first Commonwealth Archery Championship in New Delhi in 1995.

Commonwealth Archery Federation was formed during the Commonwealth Championship and Malhotra was elected as its president. He played a major role in including archery in the 2010 Commonwealth Games roster.

Malhotra's last election as AAI president in 2012, when he was 80, was in defiance of the age and tenure restriction clause under the government's Sports Code. As a result, the government de-recognised AAI.

Archers have grown exponentially over the years winning medals at the Asian, Commonwealth and World Championship levels even though an Olympic medal is still awaited.

He quit in 2015, and was made chairman of the All Indian Council of Sports (AICS), an advisory body to the Sports Ministry that also ensured a minister of state rank for the heavyweight leader.

With PTI Inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: Play Resumes, Maximum Overs Reduced To 48

  2. Google Celebrates ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Opener With Vibrant Doodle

  3. NZ Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rachin Ravindra Injury Blow For New Zealand

  4. Asia Cup 2025: 'I Am Ashamed' - WC-winning Cricketer Syed Kirmani Criticises Politics Mixing With Sport

  5. IND-W Vs SL-W, Live Action In Pictures: See Best Photos From Guwahati

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  3. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Casper Ruud to Reach Japan Open Final After First Set Scare

  5. Iga Swiatek Through To Round Of 16 At China Open After Camila Osorio Retires Hurt

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prashant Kishor’s Corruption Offensive: Strategy or Political Gamble in Bihar?

  2. Three Day Internet Blackout In Bareilly Cripples Trade, Banking, And Healthcare

  3. Mumbai On High Alert As Heavy Rains Kill 10 Across State, Schools In Palghar Shut Today

  4. Spiti Becomes India’s First Cold Desert Reserve Under UNESCO

  5. Goa Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert in Effect as Heavy Showers Continue Through October

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  3. Mahesh Manjrekar's First Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away, Son Satya Shares Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Shrimad Ramayan’s 8-Year-Old Actor Veer Sharma And His Brother Die In Kota Apartment Fire

  5. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  2. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  3. Trump And Netanyahu Unveil Gaza Peace Deal, Pledging No Israeli Occupation

  4. Typhoon Bualoi: Deadly Storm Devastates Vietnam After Philippines Rampage

  5. Moldova Votes In Pivotal Election Amid Claims Of Russian Meddling

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quettad, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick