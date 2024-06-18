US Open Golf: Rory McIlroy Set For Break After Toughest Day Of Career In Pinehurst Collapse

Rory McIlroy intends to take a break from golf after his US Open collapse as the Northern Irishman bemoaned the toughest day of his career following further major disappointment at Pinehurst. (More Golf News)
The four-time major champion has not triumphed in one of golf's top events since 2014 at the PGA Championship.
McIlroy came within touching distance of ending that decade-long wait on Sunday but fell short in disappointing circumstances as Bryson DeChambeau claimed the US Open title by a shot in North Carolina.
The 35-year-old McIlroy managed to bogey three of his final four holes in the last round at Pinehurst's No.2 course, including a woeful miss from a short putting distance on the 18th.
DeChambeau was left to save par with an impressive up-and-down from the near-side bunker, leaving McIlroy to rue another missed opportunity on the major stage.
"Yesterday was a tough day, probably the toughest I've had in my nearly 17 years as a professional golfer," McIlroy wrote on social media.
"Firstly, I'd like to congratulate Bryson. He is a worthy champion and exactly what professional golf needs right now. I think we can all agree on that.
"As I reflect on my week, I'll rue a few things over the course of the tournament, mostly the two missed putts on 16 and 18 on the final day.
"But, as I always try to do, I'll look at the positives of the week that far outweigh the negatives. As I said at the start of the tournament, I feel closer to winning my next major championship than I ever have.
"The one word that I would describe my career as is resilient. I've shown my resilience over and over again in the last 17 years and I will again."
McIlroy was expected to play in this week's Travelers Championship in Connecticut.
However, the world number two confirmed he will not feature as McIlroy prepares for a break after suffering a brutal blow to his major hopes.
"I'm going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up for my defence of the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open at Royal Troon," he concluded.
The Scottish Open does not start until July 11, leaving McIlroy with almost a month to recover from this setback.