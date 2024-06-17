Other Sports

US Open Golf: Bryson DeChambeau 'Would Love' More Rory McIlroy Battles In The Future

Bryson DeChambeau is looking forward to more final-round battles with Rory McIlroy following his second U.S. Open triumph at Pinehurst on Sunday

Bryson DeChambeau has said that Rory McIlroy's late collapse will only fuel his quest for a fifth major title
info_icon

Bryson DeChambeau is looking forward to more final-round battles with Rory McIlroy following his second U.S. Open triumph at Pinehurst on Sunday. (More Sports News)

DeChambeau headed into the final round in North Carolina with a three-shot lead over the field, but soon found himself two behind the Northern Irishman three holes into the back nine. 

A birdie at the 13th regained the American's composure, with McIlroy making bogey in three of the last four holes, including an agonising miss on18 to hand DeChambeau the victory. 

The fifth major title continues to elude McIlroy, last winning at the 2014 PGA Championship, but DeChambeau labelled the world number two as one of the best to play the game and is excited for future tussles on the golf course. 

"Rory is one of the best to ever play," DeChambeau said. "Being able to fight against a great like that is pretty special. I'd love to have a lot more battles with him.

"I have nothing but respect for how he plays the game of golf... to be honest, when he was climbing up the leaderboard, I was like, 'Uh-oh', but luckily things went my way today.

"For him to miss that putt [on the 18th], I'd never wish it on anybody.

"I'm sure it will fuel Rory's fire even more. He's a strong-minded individual. He'll win multiple more major championships, there's no doubt."

McIlroy's missed putt at 18 opened the door for DeChambeau to capitalise, but a wayward drive left him hunched under a tree, forcing him to punch out to a greenside bunker to set up a nervy finish. 

However, the American would produce a moment of magic to place the ball within four feet of the hole, going on to say it was the shot of his life. 

"That bunker shot was the shot of my life," DeChambeau reflected.

"I knew where Rory was. After my tee shot, I was up there going, 'Man, if he makes par, I don't know how I'm going to beat him'. I just really didn't know.

"Then I heard the moans. It was like a shot of adrenaline got in me. I said, 'Okay, you can do this'. I'm so happy I got that shot up-and-down."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Bharat', 'India' To Be Used Interchangeably In Textbooks, Debate Is Pointless: NCERT Chief
  2. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  3. Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Red Alert In Place For Tuesday; Relief Likely From June 19 | Details
  4. Amit Shah's Manipur Meeting: Legal Action Against Causing Violence, Talk To Both Kuki And Meiteis | Details Inside
  5. 'Surat' To Join India's Naval Arsenal, Navy Shares Pictures
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Blockbuster ‘Pushpa’s Sequel To Release On December 6
  2. Parineeta Borthakur Bids Adieu To ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay’, Opens Up On A 'Challenging Scene'
  3. Tahira Kashyap's Directorial Debut ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ Set For OTT Release On June 28
  4. ‘A Family Affair’: Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron Charm At The Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
  5. Punjabi Cinema Getting Good Recognition In The Country: Ammy Virk
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: AIFF Sacks Igor Stimac As Head Coach; Romania Thrash Ukraine At UEFA Euro 2024
  2. Fastest T20 Century: Estonia's Sahil Chauhan Breaks Chris Gayle's Record - Check Stats
  3. US Open Golf: Bryson DeChambeau 'Would Love' More Rory McIlroy Battles In The Future
  4. Romania 3-0 Ukraine, Euro 2024: Iordanescu Hails 'Limitless Generation' Of Tricolorii Stars
  5. Rune Vs Thompson, Queen's Club Championship 2024: Dane's Struggles Continue, Falls To Australian In London - Data Debrief
World News
  1. Coffee Lovers In These States Pay The Most (And The Least) For A Regular Coffee
  2. Record Number Of NATO Allies Hitting Defence Spending Target During War In Ukraine
  3. See How 'Inside Out 2' Is A Major Box Office Victory For Pixar
  4. Wildfire North Of Los Angeles Explodes To Over 12,000 Acres, Several Areas On Evacuation And Unhealthy Air Quality Alert
  5. Juneteenth 2024: What To Know About Bank And Post Office Hours
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s