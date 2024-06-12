Other Sports

US Open Golf: Jon Rahm Admits His Foot Issue Is A Concern Ahead Of Tournament

The Spaniard, who won the title in 2021, turned up with an injured foot on Tuesday having withdrawn from the second round of LIV Houston last week with an infection.

Jon Rahm is unsure whether he will play in the US Open this week
Jon Rahm has admitted that he is unsure whether he will be fit enough to feature in this week's 124th US Open at Pinehurst. (More Sports News)

Upon his arrival in North Carolina, Rahm revealed that his foot was a concern ahead of the competition. 

Upon his arrival in North Carolina, Rahm revealed that his foot was a concern ahead of the competition. 

"It is doing better, but the pain is high," said the 29-year-old, "I have a little hole between my pinky toe and next one and it got infected.

A glimpse from The Masters golf tournament 2024. - X | The Masters
"I got a shot to numb the pain [before the second round in Houston] that was supposed to last all round and it lasted two holes."

The world number eight has not won since making the move to LIV Golf from the PGA Tour last December. He shared 45th at the Masters and missed the cut at last month's PGA Championship.

When asked if there was a good chance he might not play this week, he replied: "I don’t know. The infection is now controlled, but there's still swelling and there's still pain.

"There's a reason I walked out here in a shoe and a flip-flop, trying to keep the area dry and trying to get that to heal as soon as possible. But I can only do what I can do. The human body can only work so fast."

