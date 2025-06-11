Other Sports

US Open Golf: Rory Mcilroy Looking To 'Forget' Masters Win To Challenge At Oakmont

Rory Mcilroy is the only player with a top 10 finish at each of the last six US Open tournaments (T-9th in 2019, T-8th in 2020, T-7th in 2021, T-5th in 2022, 2nd in 2023, 2nd in 2024)

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy
info_icon

Rory McIlroy says he needs to have a "little bit of amnesia" as he aims to move on from his Masters triumph in order to challenge at the U.S. Open.

McIlroy became the sixth man to complete the career grand slam after his Masters triumph in April, but he has suffered a dip in form since.

He finished tied 47th at last month's PGA Championship before missing the cut by 12 shots at last week's Canadian Open, slumping to the worst finish of his PGA Tour career.

He shot a nine-over in Canada, missing the cut by 12 shots, having struggled with a new driver.

However, McIlroy now returns to an event where his long journey to the grand slam began, with his first major title coming at the 2011 U.S. Open.

He is also the only player with a top 10 at each of the last six U.S. Open tournaments (T-9th in 2019, T-8th in 2020, T-7th in 2021, T-5th in 2022, 2nd in 2023, 2nd in 2024).

And McIlroy is determined to move on from his victory at Augusta, as he looks for a second U.S. Open title at Oakmont Country Club this week.

"I think it's trying to have a little bit of amnesia and forget about what happened six weeks ago [at the Masters], then just trying to find the motivation to go back out there and work as hard as I've been working," said McIlroy.

"I worked incredibly hard on my game from October last year all the way up until April this year.

"It was nice to sort of see the fruits of my labour come to fruition and have everything happen."

McIlroy will be playing the opening rounds of the U.S. Open alongside Justin Rose, whom the Northern Irishman beat to win at the Masters, and Shane Lowry.

McIlroy admitted he often struggles to perform after a big win but noted that his results in recent weeks have given him a much-needed boost.

"You have to enjoy that. You have to enjoy what you've just accomplished," he added.

"I certainly feel like I'm still doing that, and I will continue to do that. At some point, you have to realise that there's a little bit more golf left to play this season.

"Weeks like Quail Hollow [at the US PGA] or even weeks like last week, it makes it easier to reset in some way - to be like 'OK, I sort of need to get my stuff together here and get back to the process'.

"I always struggle to show up with motivation the next week because you've just accomplished something and you want to enjoy it, and you want to sort of relish the fact that you've achieved a goal."

