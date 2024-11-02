Other Sports

U-19 World Boxing Championships: Krisha Verma Wins Gold, Five Others Bag Silver

Krisha Verma notched up a unanimous 5-0 decision over Germany's Simon Lerika in the 75kg final of the inaugural Under-19 World Boxing Championships in Colorado

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Indias Krisha Verma wins 75kg gold Under-19 World Boxing Championships
India's Krisha Verma stands atop the podium after winning the 75kg gold at the Under-19 World Boxing Championships in Colorado. Photo: X/Boxing Federation
info_icon

Young Indian boxer Krisha Verma won the gold in the women's 75kg category while five others signed off with silver medals at the inaugural U-19 World Championships organised by World Boxing in Colorado, USA. (More Sports News)

While Krisha notched up a unanimous 5-0 decision over Germany's Simon Lerika in the 75kg summit clash, Chanchal Chaudhary (women's 48kg), Anjali Kumari Singh (women's 57kg), Vini (women's 60kg), Akanksha Phalaswal (women's 70kg) and Rahul Kundu (men's 75kg) lost their respective finals.

Chanchal had to settle for a second place finish after she was disqualified while Anjali went down 0-5 to Mia-Tiah Ayton of England.

Akansha and Rahul lost be an identical 1-4 margin to Lilly Deacon of England and USA's Awinongya Joseph respectively.

Meanwhile, Vini lost via 2-3 split verdict to England's Ella Lonsdale.

Five female boxers and a male boxer will fight for gold in the final on Saturday.

The tournament is World Boxing's first global event.

World Boxing is a breakaway organisation that was launched to ensure boxing's place in the Olympic movement. It aims to replace the International Boxing Association (IBA) as the world governing body for boxing.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Vs USA Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP Opt To Bowl - Check Playing 11s
  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh ODIs: Shanto Stays Captain, No Shakib Or Litton - Breaking Down BAN Squad
  3. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Jadeja, Ashwin Strengthen India's Bid On Day 2 To Avoid Series Whitewash At Home
  4. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: R Ashwin Feels Chasing Even 150 Won't Be Easy
  5. West Indies Vs England, 2nd ODI Toss Update: ENG Bowl First Against WI - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. FC Goa 0-0 Bengaluru FC Live Score, Indian Super League: Goalless Battle So Far - Who Will Break The Deadlock?
  2. Newcastle United 1-0 Arsenal, Premier League: Isak Header Dents Gunners' Title Bid
  3. Fulham Vs Brentford, Premier League: Preview, Match Prediction, Players To Watch In The London Derby
  4. How Ruben Amorim Can Enhance ‘Exceptional’ Bruno Fernandes At Man United, Says Rene Meulensteen
  5. Anas Edathodika Retires: Former India Defender Calls Time On 17-Year-Long Senior Career
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  2. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out In Quarter-Finals
  4. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NC, Congress Seek Investigation As Kashmir Valley Sees Rise In Terror Attacks
  2. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  3. 'Worst Slogan': Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi's 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Remark
  4. MEA Responds To US Sanctions On Indian Firms For Aiding Russia
  5. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  2. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  3. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  4. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  5. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
World News
  1. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  2. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
  3. Iran's Supreme Leader Threatens Israel, US With 'A Crushing Response' Over Israeli Attack
  4. Deluge Wrecks Havoc Across Eastern Spain
  5. Japan Plans Automated Cargo Transport System To Solve The '2024 Problem'
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival