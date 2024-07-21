Other Sports

The Open Championship Golf: Lowry Accepts Win Unlikely After Dismal Third Round

Shane Lowry entered the third round with a two-stroke lead at seven under, but a six-over 77 saw him slip three shots behind new leader Billy Horschel

Shane Lowry endured a miserable Saturday at Royal Troon.
Shane Lowry believes it will be difficult, but not impossible, for him to win The Open for a second time after sliding down the leaderboard at Royal Troon on Saturday. (More Sports News)

The Irishman, who won the 2019 edition of the tournament at Royal Portrush, failed to recover from a dismal double bogey on the eighth, finding the bunker from the tee then missing a subsequent bogey putt.

Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose are among six players at three under, while Scottie Scheffler (two under) also sits between Lowry and the top of the leaderboard.

Asked if he was still in with a chance of winning the tournament, Lowry told reporters: "I am, but it's hard now. I've just finished, and I really wanted to hole that one on the last. 

"I knew Billy made bogey, and I knew Dan [Brown] was obviously going to make double. I would have been two back. Three back, you're still right in the tournament. 

"This is going to take me a couple of hours to get over. I'm obviously pretty good now, but I have a job to do tomorrow and a similar chance to win this tournament."

Lowry felt his putting let him down on a wet day in Scotland, outlining the impact the blustery conditions had on his game.

"I felt like I played unbelievable golf today. Missed the first fairway and then didn't miss another fairway until 16," he said.

"I hit some great iron shots, just didn't hole the putts early on when I had the chances, and then I missed a few par putts.

"It's not much fun out there. You have to question why there wasn't a couple of tees put forward, to be honest. I think 15 and 17… 15 is 500 yards playing into that wind.

"They keep trying to make holes longer, yet the best hole on this course is about 100 yards."

