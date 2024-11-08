Telugu Titans Vs Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PKL 11 Matches

Pro Kabaddi League season 11 is moving towards the end of the Hyderabad leg and we have two more interesting games coming our way. (More Sports News)
In the first clash of the evening, table toppers Puneri Paltan will take on Telugu Titans while the second match will see two out of form teams, Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriorz, take on each other.
Puneri Paltan are on the top of the table with five wins, a loss and a tie. Paltan have gathered a big point difference of 60 in the first seven matches. They defeated Gujarat Giants in their last match and will look to gain another victory against Telugu Titans.
Bengal Warriorz and Bengaluru Bulls are both in the bottom half of the table and are desperately looking to get third win of the season. The two teams have both just a couple of wins so far in this tournament. Bulls have two wins and five losses while Warriorz have two wins, two losses and three draws.
Bengal Warriorz enter the match on the back of a 40-38 win against Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls too won their last match against Tamil Thalaivas.
Telugu Titans Vs Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Telugu Titans Vs Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz of PKL 11 be played?
The Telugu Titans Vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 11 match is set for Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8 PM IST, followed by Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz at 9 PM IST. Both matches will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where to watch Telugu Titans Vs Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz, PKL 11 matches?
Both the Telugu Titans Vs Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.